Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Completes Combination of Fort Dearborn and Multi-Color Corporation to Create Global Leader in Prime Label Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice completed the previously announced combination of Fort Dearborn Company and Multi-Color Corporation, creating the world's largest prime label supplier by revenues. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With approximately $3 billion of annual revenue, the combined company serves many of the world's most prominent brands across end categories including Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Wine & Spirits and other specialty end categories. The combined platform benefits from enhanced scale and diversification across label technologies, end categories, geographies, and customers.

"This is an exciting day for our customers, suppliers, and employees alike," said Kevin Kwilinski, who assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of Multi-Color Corporation after serving in that position at Fort Dearborn. "We believe our expanded product offerings and global reach will be a strong foundation to better serve the dynamic and evolving needs of our global customer base while providing employees with rewarding career growth opportunities."

David Scheible, Operating Advisor to CD&R funds and former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Graphic Packaging, assumed the Chairmanship of the combined company.

The transaction was originally announced on July 2, 2021.

About Multi-Color Corporation

Cincinnati, Ohio, U.S.A. based Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), established in 1916, is the global leader in prime label solutions with approximately $3 billion in annual revenue supporting a number of the world's most prominent brands across end categories including Food & Beverage, Home & Personal Care, Wine & Spirits and other specialty end categories. MCC serves national and international brand owners across its global footprint with a comprehensive range of the latest label technologies in Pressure Sensitive, Cut & Stack, Roll-Fed, In-Mold, Shrink Sleeve and Heat Transfer. MCC employs approximately 13,000 associates across more than 100 plants in over 25 countries. For additional information on Multi-Color Corporation, please visit www.mcclabel.com.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $35 billion in over 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $160 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

