The Field Team of Sotheby's International Realty Inducted into Inman's Golden I Club as Top Luxury Team 2021

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty is pleased to announce that The Field Team, led by Nikki Field of Sotheby's International Realty – East Side Manhattan Brokerage, has been inducted into Inman's Golden I Club as the Top Luxury Team of 2021.

The prestigious Golden I Club recognizes excellence in luxury real estate. This year's honorees were announced at Inman Luxury Connect, the premier real estate event for elite agents and brokers in the luxury market, held on October 25th – 26th in Las Vegas.

Golden I Club honorees include the Top Luxury Brokerage, Top Luxury Agent, Top Luxury Team, Top Luxury Standout, Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property, Best Sales and Marketing for a Luxury Development, Best City Sale, Best Beach Sale, and Best Mountain/Ranch Sale.

The Field Team specializes in Manhattan's luxury co-op, condo, townhouse, and new development markets, where they have set numerous industry-wide record-shattering prices. Field and her team have transacted over $3.5 billion in sales and annually rank among the top sales teams at Sotheby's International Realty. The Field Team consists of 22 experienced professionals, each with general market strength as well as a mastery and specialization in a specific area. Included in their services are dedicated International Desk Leaders in Asia, the Middle East, India, and Moscow.

"The last year has been a challenging one for those of us in urban markets. This award is as much for our beloved New York as it is for all our peers working tirelessly to support the stunning rebound of luxury real estate," said Field. "Congratulations to all those agents, brokers, and industry professionals that did not give up on New York!"

Field was also nominated for Best Sales and Marketing Campaign for a Luxury Property for her listing at 240 Park Avenue South as well as Best City Sale for 2 East 88th Street, where she represented the seller in the most expensive ($60 million) co-op sale in New York City since 2015.

Sotheby's International Realty was awarded the honor of Inman's Top Luxury Brokerage of 2021, inducting the brand into the Golden I Club.

