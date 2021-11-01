InventHelp Inventors Develop No Spill Koozie (AAT-4590)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were tired of our cans of beer being knocked over," said inventors from Jefferson, Ga. "This inspired us to develop a better means to insulate canned or bottled beverages to prevent the beverages from being wasted due to their spilling."

They developed the CRAZY KOOZIE/COASTER to eliminate the frustration associated with cans or bottles tilting with the contents spilling. This convenient, practical and effective invention could ensure that the beverage remains upright to prevent wastage of beverages and to save consumers money. It would feature a lightweight, compact and portable design. Additionally, this invention could be durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4592, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

