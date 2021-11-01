Mindtree Launches Digital Health Passport for Travel to Improve Traveler Experience and Safety

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, today launched Digital Health Passport for Travel, a solution that provides a smarter, safer and smoother experience to global travelers in navigating frequently changing travel regulations and restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The solution offers travelers an easy, quick and secure way to comply with country-specific entry requirements and protocols. It enables them to locate COVID-19 testing providers, schedule tests and make sure that test results meet their destination's criteria. It also facilitates swifter approvals by allowing travelers to digitally store, manage, validate and share test results, vaccine certifications, self-attestations, travel authorization forms and other travel documents.

"Amid a wide range of rapidly evolving travel health standards because of the pandemic with no single authority to harmonize them, travelers worldwide are dealing with a high degree of confusion and ambiguity," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, at Mindtree. "Mindtree's digital health passport for travel is a comprehensive and long-term solution that addresses multiple aspects of travel-readiness and drives seamless, contactless and paperless travel health workflows. This makes it easier for travelers as well as authorities to make informed decisions, speed up processes and minimize health risks."

Built using Hyperledger Fabric blockchain technology, this platform-based white label offering can work in tandem with the existing apps of travel suppliers, saving them the time, cost and effort required to engage with new partners for every change. The real-time, adaptive solution can be readily integrated with boarding gate readers, check-in kiosks, border management systems, e-gates and standalone identity desktops. It can also be easily plugged into Evernym's verifiable credentials platform, Sherpa's visa and travel rules API, International Air Transport Association's (IATA) Timatic passenger verification database, and Smartvel's AI-powered travel solutions.

"Mindtree's Digital Health Passport for Travel has enormous potential to boost travel safety as well as traveler confidence in the new normal," said Daniela Barbosa, Executive Director at Hyperledger Foundation, and General Manager, Blockchain, Healthcare and Identity for the Linux Foundation. "We are pleased that Mindtree has chosen Hyperledger Fabric's modular, plug-and-play and versatile design for the solution to deliver speed, efficiency and performance at scale. As an industry-wide open-source initiative, Hyperledger Fabric also enables the solution to harness the latest innovation in blockchain technology. It is great to see Hyperledger technology being put to work to provide travelers with easy movements and uninterrupted flows, and help airlines, airports and authorities better meet regulatory safety requirements."

In addition to airlines, hotels, cruise lines, airports, government agencies and car rental firms, the solution can also be used by companies to monitor and manage workplace safety when offices reopen.

For more information about the solution, please click here.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to more than 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 29,700 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds".

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd.

For more information, contact: media@mindtree.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Mindtree