NAWBO Helps Bring Digital Transformation to Diverse Small Businesses Throughout U.S. with Verizon Small Business Digital Ready In partnership with Next Street and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Verizon Small Business Digital Ready aims to focus on women- and minority-owned businesses in under-resourced communities

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) announced its plan to help bring a new online curriculum to small businesses across the U.S.: Verizon Small Business Digital Ready . In partnership with Next Street and LISC, the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready online curriculum is designed to give small businesses the tools they need to thrive in today's digital economy, including access to personalized learning plans, coaching from experts and networking opportunities with diverse, industry-specific businesses.

More than 100,000 small businesses closed due to the pandemic, with a disproportionate impact on Black and Lantinx-owned small businesses. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready offers businesses support, aiming to enable digital readiness and drive digital transformation through a customized curriculum that accounts for industry, size and interests. NAWBO is proud to be working with Verizon to reach those businesses most in need of support within U.S.

"As the voice of America's 11.6 million women-owned businesses, we have worked diligently throughout the pandemic to shine a light on the challenges faced by both women- and minority-owned businesses, including those in under-resourced communities," says Cristina Morales Heaney, 2021-2022 NAWBO National Board Chair. "We're thrilled for this partnership with Verizon that will amplify our voice and theirs and give diverse small business owners the tools they need to thrive."

Developed by small businesses, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready provides a personalized experience—providing resources, networking and coaching tailored to a small business's specific needs. The program can help small businesses move forward in four ways:

Personalized Learning

Content presented by small businesses through brief, information-packed lessons small businesses can use right away.

Expert coaching

Guidance from business experts across marketing, business planning, legal and more.

Peer Networking

Connections to other small businesses to build their networks.

Incentives

A marketplace of tools, solutions, products and services that can help small businesses. Participants will also be eligible to apply for grant funding exclusive to users of Verizon Small Business Digital Ready.1



To register and access, visit verizon.com/smallbusinessdigitalready .

This initiative is one part of Verizon's commitment to providing one million small businesses with digital tools and resources by 2030 and is central to Verizon's responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon, for economic, environmental and social advancement. Launched in 2020 to move the world forward for all, Citizen Verizon leverages technology, innovation and resources to address the world's most pressing issues across digital inclusion, climate protection and human prosperity. As part of Citizen Verizon, Verizon plans to exceed $3 billion in its responsible business investment from 2020-2025 to continue helping vulnerable communities bridge the digital divide and prepare for the digital economy of the future.

1 Participants who register for Verizon Small Business Digital Ready and complete two courses or mentoring events will be eligible to apply for a $10,000 grant.

