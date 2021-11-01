New Survey Reveals 79% of Americans Experience Increased Nighttime Cravings With the End of Daylight Saving Time When Daylight Saving Time Ends, 'Daylight Cravings Time' begins. Shorter daylight hours increase out-of-control nighttime eating for the majority of Americans.

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) : As Americans are once again approaching the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST) on Sunday, November 7, a new national survey reveals widespread anxieties about the impact of fewer daylight hours on our diets and well-being.

A whopping 83% of Americans say that they sometimes or always feel out of control about their nighttime snacking. What's more, 79% of people report that their nighttime cravings for snacks increase when it gets dark earlier in the evening.

The survey, conducted on behalf of sleep-friendly ice cream Nightfood, adds to a growing list of evidence that the end of Daylight Saving Time has profound implications for our eating habits.

Additional key findings of the survey include:

91% of Americans snack between dinner and bedtime.

The most-craved nighttime snacks for Americans are:

67% of people say that they consider sleep quality when selecting a nighttime snack.

Of the 83% of Americans who say they feel out of control about their nighttime snacking, 45% say they sometimes feel this way, while 38% say they ALWAYS feel out of control about snacking at night

"Being aware that these cravings occur below the conscious level can help consumers better manage their impact," said Sean Folkson, Nightfood CEO and Founder. "We've long known that less sunlight exposure leads to a drop in serotonin levels and can negatively impact mood and sleep. It's not surprising that fewer daylight hours could wreak havoc on people's snacking behavior before bed."

"Changes from Daylight Saving Time during the fall when it gets dark much earlier can lead to increased appetite and poor self control - in other words, Daylight Cravings Time," said Dr. Lauren Broch, a sleep and nutrition specialist. "This can occur for a variety of reasons: Shifting the time clock leads to altered or jet lagged sleep, longer evening hours, and changes in hormones that make us hungrier (ghrelin) and less full (leptin), and all lead to increased snacking behavior."

Unlike the unhealthy and sleep disruptive snacks so many people are defaulting to when eating at night, Nightfood ice cream is formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to provide the nutritional foundation for better quality sleep. Nightfood ice cream contains more sleep-supporting tryptophan, vitamin B6, calcium, magnesium, zinc, prebiotic fiber, and casein protein, with less sugar and fat, and a lower glycemic profile. Nightfood does not contain any sleep drugs or medications.

Methodology

The Nightfood Survey was conducted by Pollfish the week of October 4, 2021 among adults ages 18+. Results were weighted for age within gender, region, income, and education where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population.

About Nightfood

Nightfood is the creator of sleep-friendly ice cream, the first night snack offering specifically for people who snack between dinner and bedtime. It is uniquely formulated by sleep and nutrition experts to support nighttime relaxation and better sleep. Nightfood offers consumers a way to satisfy nighttime cravings while not sabotaging themselves with unhealthy and sleep-disruptive snacks. Nightfood ice cream is now available in more than 1,500 supermarkets across the United States, including divisions of Walmart and Albertsons. The company offers a free pint program for those curious about trying Nightfood. Nightfood Holdings, (OTCQB:NGTF) is based in Tarrytown, NY.

