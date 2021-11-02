AirAvant Medical and First Nation Group join forces to distribute revolutionary sleep apnea device to Veterans and active-duty military members nationwide. Helping Heroes To Breathe More Easily

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As America prepares to observe Veterans Day in honor of those who served, fought, and died for us, AirAvant Medical and First Nation Group announce a partnership alliance providing the FDA-cleared Bongo® Rx Expiratory Positive Airway Pressure (EPAP) device to Veterans and active-duty military members suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA).

The partnership between First Nation Group, the premier medical-surgical supplier for all Federal government agencies, and AirAvant Medical offers relief for many Veterans diagnosed with OSA and will serve the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other government customers, allowing our nation's heroes access to a treatment that can be used anytime, anywhere.

"We are pleased to expand our sleep therapy portfolio to include the Bongo Rx EPAP device from AirAvant Medical," said Glenn Munroe, Senior Vice President of Business Development for First Nation Group. "This partnership reaffirms First Nation Group's commitment to offer clinicians treatment options to meet the varied needs of Veterans with obstructive sleep apnea."

AirAvant Medical, which develops and markets innovative respiratory medical devices, recently introduced Bongo® Rx to the $3.7 billion global sleep apnea devices market. This innovative device is clinically proven to treat mild to moderate sleep apnea, including snoring, caused by blocked air passages.

When airways are blocked, breathing is obstructed, causing the sufferer to snore loudly until waking up gasping for breath. This disruption can repeatedly occur through the night, causing daytime drowsiness, poor concentration, and diminished productivity. Left untreated, OSA can contribute to life-threatening conditions including heart disease, stroke, hypertension, diabetes, and even dementia.

The chronic condition afflicts an estimated 22 million people in the U.S. alone, and the number of Veterans struggling with it is rising at an astonishing rate. According to the VA's Office of Inspector General, 1.3 million Veterans were diagnosed with the condition in 2019, an increase of 44 percent from 2015.

For Veterans who are not good candidates for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy or are newly diagnosed mild to moderate OSA patients without significant co-morbidities, the Bongo Rx option is an effective alternative sleep therapy solution. Its silicone nasal "pillows" require no electricity or hose apparatus to operate. Instead, they are simply inserted in the nostrils during sleep. This creates a seal to keep air flowing through the device's innovative valve system as the sleeper comfortably breathes in and out. The device's simplicity and compact size also make it ideal for travel.

In honor of Veterans Day, AirAvant Medical and First Nation Group join in recognizing Veterans and those who serve so willingly by not only offering Bongo Rx as an effective sleep solution, but also in gratitude through helping to improve health care options for America's heroes.

"The opportunity to proudly serve Veterans also attracted AirAvant Medical to the partnership," said AirAvant co-President and co-founder Bruce Sher. "It's an honor to respond to our Veterans' sleep therapy needs. They are this nation's heroes, and it's our privilege to pay back just a fraction of what they have given to us."

About AirAvant Medical

Founded in 2013, AirAvant Medical is a research-oriented, privately held company focused on developing and marketing innovative respiratory medical devices to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea, snoring and COPD applications. AirAvant Medical's mission is to improve health and welfare by creating user-centered, non-surgical medical devices for respiratory disorders, while minimizing impact to the patient's lifestyle. AirAvant Medical is a DBA [Doing Business As] of Innomed Healthscience, Inc. For more information, visit www.AirAvant.com.

About First Nation Group

First Nation Group, the premier Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, Women-Owned Small Business, and Small Business, is a nationwide, stocking distributor of medical-surgical equipment and supplies, pharmaceutical products, and remote setup solutions to the U.S. Federal Government.

Since 1992, First Nation Group has been at the forefront of the medical equipment industry delivering superior products, service, and support while giving back generously. Representing leading manufacturers, First Nation Group takes pride in providing TAA compliant, cost-effective solutions of the most well-respected product lines with a 99% same-day fill rate. Learn more about our purpose-driven business at www.firstnationgroup.com.

