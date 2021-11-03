American Highway Users Alliance Elects Michael Johnson as New Chairman

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Highway Users Alliance (Highway Users) is pleased to announce Michael Johnson, President and CEO of the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association in Alexandria, VA, as the organization's new Chairman. Mr. Johnson was elected during the Highway Users' November 3rd Virtual Annual meeting. The Highway Users is a broad-based coalition of 300 organizations including companies, trade associations, safety advocacy groups, and motoring clubs that represent millions of motorists and large portions of the economy, and also serves as the united voice of the roadway users' community.

American Highway Users Alliance logo

Mr. Johnson is a veteran trade association executive with extensive strategic, advocacy and policy expertise. His experience will enhance the Highway Users' efforts and will drive the organization forward.

"I am very honored to be elected Chairman of the American Highway Users Alliance, and I thank former Chairman Gregg Mitchell for guiding the organization during this critical time," Johnson said. "The Highway Users represents a broad group of roadway users that have an important voice in Washington. This coalition has the power to impact real change and help address ongoing challenges like fixing the Highway Trust Fund; addressing the massive backlog of road and bridge investment needs; and improving roadway safety. Our highways are, quite literally, the economic circulatory system for our country, and we cannot continue to lag behind our competitors in investing in this critical component of our economic health and wellbeing if we intend to stay the world's most powerful economy. As Chairman, I hope to build upon the great work of Gregg and all of our members to take advantage of opportunities that will make the Highway Users an even stronger voice and more effective advocate for our nation's critical long-term infrastructure needs."

Mr. Johnson succeeds outgoing Chairman Gregg Mitchell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer with Trinity Rail. Mr. Mitchell has served as Chair since 2019, during which time he helped guide the organization successfully through uncertain COVID waters and led the coalition's efforts to create a new strategic plan.

"Serving as the Chairman of the American Highway Users Alliance has been an absolute privilege," Mitchell said. "There is no better coalition that serves the public and business to ensure America's roads are part of the discussion in strategic transportation policy. The Highway Users has enlightened me about how leaders from across industries can debate tough issues, build strategy, and continue to support each other collaboratively for the good of all highway users in the United States. I'm excited to pass the baton to Michael Johnson, the right person for the role in 2022. Thank you to Laura Perrotta and her staff in providing me the opportunity to lead and facilitate such a team over the past two years."

Together, Mr. Johnson and Ms. Perrotta, President and CEO of the Highway Users, will lead the organization at a critical time for the nation's transportation system.

"I'm excited to get to work with Chairman Johnson." Ms. Perrotta said. "I have had the pleasure of working with Mr. Johnson on our Board and I know he has the passion, focus, and energy to bring our coalition to the next level. Together we will fight for highway investment, roadway safety, and for motorists across the country to make a real-world difference in the lives of every American. I would also like to thank our former Chairman Gregg Mitchell for his tireless support, guidance, and leadership."

The American Highway Users Alliance represents motorists, RV enthusiasts, truckers, bus companies, motorcyclists, and a broad cross-section of businesses that depend on safe and efficient highways to transport their families, customers, employees, and products. Highway Users members pay the taxes that finance the federal highway program and advocate public policies that dedicate those taxes to improved highway safety and mobility.

