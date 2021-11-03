World-famous Pieces from Private Collections Including "Flower Thrower" and "Girl With Balloon" Will Be Hung Among Works Rarely Seen by the General Public

Internationally Acclaimed The Art Of Banksy Exhibition Brings Over 100 Original Works By The Elusive Street Artist To Boston Feb. 17 World-famous Pieces from Private Collections Including "Flower Thrower" and "Girl With Balloon" Will Be Hung Among Works Rarely Seen by the General Public

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Art of Banksy, the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world, today announced that it will open this coming winter in Boston. Hosted in a yet-to-be-disclosed location, The Art of Banksy will feature over 100 original works from private collectors across the globe, offering a rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public. Scheduled to open Thursday, Feb. 17, tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. at banksyexhibit.com.

In true Banksy style, The Art of Banksy is not authorized or curated in collaboration with the artist, but rather sourced from private collections allowing the public to see works that would otherwise stay hidden in private homes or warehouses. The exhibition features many of Banksy's most recognizable images, including "Flower Thrower," "Rude Copper" and original variations of the infamous "Girl with Balloon," famously shredded at auction in 2018 and sold for a record $21.8 million in London last month. The canvasses, screen prints, sculptures, one-off and limited-edition pieces on display date between 1997 and 2008, a period which resulted in Banksy's most distinguishable works.

Banksy, whose identity is the art world's most closely guarded secret, is an enigmatic artist and world-recognized political activist. His graffiti-influenced stencil technique, often combined with anti-establishment slogans, is immediately recognizable and never fails to generate immediate attention. Banksy's works are seen on city walls, bridges and streets throughout the world, but The Art of Banksy offers a rare chance to see a multitude of works up close in one location.

"This is a one-of-a-kind exhibition. You will never again have the opportunity to see this many of Banksy's works in one place. Once the exhibition is over, the artwork will be returned to art collectors around the world, and the chances that they will be displayed together again in the future are extremely slim," said Corey Ross, President & CEO, Starvox Exhibits, which is presenting the exhibit alongside GTP Exhibitions, the producers of The Art of Banksy Boston.

Seen by more than a million worldwide, The Art of Banksy has already generated excitement in London, Melbourne, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Auckland, Chicago and Toronto, with rave reviews from critics all around the world. The Chicago Tribune advised, "try it without smirking or taking a selfie. That's not possible." Marie Claire proclaimed it "A must see!" while TimeOut Toronto described The Art of Banksy as "a welcome reminder of the explosive impact of the artist's works, and of the powerful potential of street art."

Tickets for the exhibition will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at banksyexhibit.com. Ticket prices start at $39.99 ($29.99 for children 16 or younger), with timed, flexible and VIP ticket options available.

For more information about The Art of Banksy, visit banksyexhibit.com. Follow the exhibition on social media at @BanksyExhibit on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Starvox Exhibits

Starvox Exhibits is a new division of Starvox Entertainment. Starvox Entertainment, founded in 2005 by Corey Ross, has ranked on Profit Magazine's list of Canada's top growth companies for four years running - the only live Entertainment Company ever to be on the list. Starvox produces unique live theatre properties, including: the hugely successful "Wow Variety Spectacular," currently in residence at Caesars Entertainment's Rio Casino, the record-breaking "Evil Dead: The Musical," successful touring West-End hit Harry Potter parody "Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience," "Trey Parker's Cannibal! The Musical" and many others. Starvox is a coproducer on the globally acclaimed The Art of Banksy, and is also one of the founding producers of the world renowned Immersive Van Gogh exhibition that is sweeping the United States. www.starvoxent.com

About GTP Exhibitions

GTP Exhibitions is a London-based company focused on the curation and management of exhibitions. Current and upcoming GTP Exhibitions productions are: THE ART OF BANKSY (London, San Francisco, Chicago, Denver, Washington and Boston) and IMMERSIVE VAN GOGH (Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing & Hong Kong).

GTP Exhibitions is one of four divisions of GTP Entertainment (GTP), which include GTP Theatre, Wonderful Wonders (a joint-venture with Design Success) and GO Entertainment (local promotor Greece).

