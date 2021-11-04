Beat The Bomb Offers In-person, Virtual And Hybrid Holiday Parties To Celebrate The Season Beat The Bomb Virtual Launches Mission 02 with Three All-New Games

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beat The Bomb , the team-based video game escape room with the signature Paint Bomb ending, is offering in-person, virtual and hybrid options this season for flexible gatherings that are more than just a typical holiday party.

"Whether your employees are back in the office, working remotely, or doing a combination of both, Beat The Bomb offers the perfect solution for genuinely engaging holiday parties," said Beat The Bomb CEO Alex Patterson. "The COVID-19 pandemic has permanently changed the way we work. Our games have always been about encouraging players to communicate and collaborate in order to succeed. We all crave that human connection more than ever, and Beat The Bomb is delighted to provide that both IRL and online."

Beat The Bomb offers multiple options for hosting a custom holiday party that's a guaranteed blast. Past clients include a host of companies large and small from around the world, including Citi, Bloomberg, Google, Zillow, Justworks, the Brooklyn Nets, LinkedIn, Brooklinen, Bleacher Report...and many many more.

In-Person

At Beat The Bomb in Brooklyn , groups break out into teams of 4-6 players to take on a one-hour Mission consisting of five completely unique game rooms. The goal: earn time on the bomb clock by beating as many levels as possible in each room. In the fifth and final room, teams take on the final challenge to disarm the paint bomb before time runs out…or #GetBlasted!

The team at Beat The Bomb will build a custom tournament experience for large groups to create a truly memorable and vibrant event. Buyouts available for those who book early for parties of up to 100 people.

Beat The Bomb offers a safe experience for in-person gatherings - players even wear hazmat suits and masks to protect players from the paint bomb! All players ages 12 and over must show proof of vaccination to play.

Virtual

Beat The Bomb Virtual takes the best elements of the IRL experience and makes them accessible to players anywhere in the world. The experience includes three games, each of which can only be conquered through a combination of communication and teamwork. The games include Sequencer, a numbers game, Echo Chamber, a sound and pattern game, and Cyberbot, a Pac Man-esque challenge.

Beat The Bomb Virtual is also launching a new Mission 02 featuring three all-new games:

Hack Attack: Hack a computer network with your teammates! (no real life experience necessary)

Mad Dash: Rush to your target while avoiding your teammates in this frantic game!

Block Monster: Beat this cooperative brick-breaker before time runs out!

With Beat The Bomb Virtual, there is no limit to the number of players, and players can log in from anywhere in the world. Groups break out into teams of 4-6 players and compete to top the leaderboard. Beat The Bomb provides a dedicated host and handles all the logistics to set up the event,using Zoom or a client's conferencing service of choice. Teams can set custom backgrounds for their teams and compete for prizes to create a truly memorable experience that is hard to find in an online setting.

Hybrid

For companies with both in-person and remote workforces, Beat The Bomb's hybrid events allow remote employees to compete with those at Beat The Bomb's physical location so that everyone is included in the fun.

To learn more, please visit https://beatthebomb.com/brooklyn and https://beatthebomb.com/virtual . To inquire about group bookings, please email groupsales@beatthebomb.com.

About BEAT THE BOMB

BEAT THE BOMB's purpose is to Engineer Human Connection. They are the world's first immersive social video game company and the developers of a connected gaming platform which supports both a live, in-person experience at its flagship location in Brooklyn and an online remote gaming platform. Founded by Alexander Patterson, former Chief Marketing Officer of Tough Mudder LLC., BEAT THE BOMB has seen over 120,000 players in its first three years and is rated as among the top tourist attractions in NYC.

Contacts: Alex Patterson and Jesse Bull

alex.patterson@beatthebomb.com

jesse.bull@beatthebomb.com

(615) 969-2483

