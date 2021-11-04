Merri Lee Kingsly Named Chief Development Officer for the Edible Manhattan Group, Publishers of Edible Titles in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Hudson Valley and Westchester The longtime media maven will drive growth and bolster innovation for the region's most intimate foodie magazines

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media veteran Merri Lee Kingsly has joined the Edible Manhattan Group, publishers of Edible titles in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Hudson Valley and Westchester as their first Chief Development Officer. In this new role, Merri will leverage her industry expertise and broad network to tap into the culinary market in Manhattan and Brooklyn, cultivate relationships with local chefs and food artisans, and bolster the content and reach with a particular focus on the Manhattan and Brooklyn titles.

The Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn covers for Winter 2021 flex with bold imagery: a pork chop covered in the snowy bloom of koji mold and a composed still life of raw animal fats.

Kingsly's career spans over 20 years within the publishing world having worked for titles such as Bon Appetit, and most recently, publisher of award-winning culinary title Saveur. She is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and founded athlEATS UNWRAPPED, a content marketing company that looks at pro athletes through the lens of their food journeys. As part of that venture, Merri created a television show that focuses on the stories of these sports icons that is currently being further developed.

"I've been fortunate to have had so many rich experiences during my tenure in the media world, and I've been looking to start a new chapter that would feed my soul and reignite my passion for all things food and culture. I immediately fell in love with the co-publishers, Jennifer Solow and Tom Jacoby, and their extraordinary creative vision will continue to elevate and energize the Edible brand," said Kingsly.

Kingsly's hire comes during a transformative and expansive period for the Edible Manhattan Group as award-winning Publisher and Creative Director of Edible Hudson Valley and Edible Westchester, Jennifer Solow recently acquired the Edible Manhattan and Edible Brooklyn titles.

"Merri's expertise in publishing and passion for the culinary industry will be a tremendous asset to our Edible titles as we expand and proliferate the Edible brand in Manhattan and Brooklyn," said Solow. "Our immediate goal is to tap into her experience to gain a deep understanding of what the market is searching for, and how we can satisfy those unique and evolving needs – which is particularly important now as the New York metro food community has faced many challenges, and in some cases devastation, over the past nearly two years. With Merri on our team the potential for impact and growth is exponential."

