Mission Bio Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Alliance Global

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with Alliance Global (AGBL Group), distributors of innovative biomedical technology and products. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product offerings into the Middle East and Africa, two key regions for Mission Bio's growth strategy as it expands a global reach.

Darrin Crisitello, Chief Commercial Officer of Mission Bio, said, "AGBL has a history of bringing new and innovative technologies to Middle East and African countries -- as evidenced by their previous success in commercializing hundreds of next-generation sequencers, and supporting all the national population genetics projects in the region. We look forward to working with their teams to bring the Tapestri platform to users throughout the region, helping meet demand for single-cell analysis and innovation."

"Mission Bio's Tapestri single-cell sequencing platform is an important addition to AGBL's portfolio of genomics products, and we are very excited about the possibilities the Tapestri platform shall give our customers in developing applications for both DNA and protein research on a single cell level," said Tamer Degheidy, MD, CEO and co-founder of AGBL. "Access to multi-omic, single-cell sequencing technology is key to the continued enablement of our research and clinical customers across our geographies. We are very excited about developing the use of the Tapestri platform in our clinical laboratories."

The latest partnership builds on Mission Bio's commitment to providing high-quality single-cell multi-omics with the Tapestri platform globally, recently demonstrated through a strategic partnership with Sequanta Technologies Co., Ltd. to provide services to cell and gene therapy companies in mainland China. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. The Tapestri Platform is being utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer. To learn more, visit missionbio.com .

Alliance Global is a member of the AGBL group of companies, the largest biomedical distribution group in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia region. The group is dedicated to bringing innovative technologies and products to researchers, clinicians, and diagnostic centers in emerging healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.agbl.net .

