Secretary Tom Vilsack and Senator Debbie Stabenow to Speak at ‘Farmside’ Chat from COP26....

CHICAGO, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S2G Ventures (S2G) and Finsbury Glover Hering Food Practice announced today they will be hosting U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow for a 'farmside' chat moderated by S2G Ventures Chief Investment Officer and Managing Director Sanjeev Krishnan, on-site at Intelligent Growth Solutions' demonstration vertical farm at COP26 in Glasgow. The discussion will be live streamed for the public and the press.

The conversation will explore how we can better leverage policy, finance, innovative ag technologies, and other public and private sector tools to advance climate-smart practices, in partnership with farmers, to advance sustainable practices. The event will take place on November 6th at 11:30 a.m. EDT / 3:30 p.m. GMT. Register for the live stream here .

Bringing Innovation into the Conversation

Innovative technologies can play a crucial role in strengthening and diversifying food and agriculture supply chains. This conversation is an opportunity to spotlight how these new, innovative technologies can be a part of the climate solution and ensure that their ideas, perspectives, and the latest cutting-edge technologies are included in the conversation.

The Speakers

Secretary Tom Vilsack was nominated for the position of United States Secretary of Agriculture by President Joe Biden and confirmed in February of 2021. He previously served in this role for 8 years under President Barack Obama. During his time in office, Secretary Vilsack has worked to provide jobs for more Americans by investing in rural infrastructure, renewable energy, and large-scale conservation projects. He is also committed to driving transformation of the food system by creating fair markets and ensuring that our supply chain is resilient and competitive globally while also offering consumers affordable, nutritious food grown closer to home.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan is the leading voice in Congress at the intersection of agriculture and climate, working to engage farmers, foresters and rural communities in addressing the climate crisis. She is a leader in strengthening investments in climate-smart agriculture, forestry, research, and rural clean energy to help address these critical issues. As Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Senator Stabenow has been a key architect of legislation that empowers farmers, ranchers and foresters, by providing investments and resources to keep leading on climate. As co-author of the last two U.S. farm bills, she has worked tirelessly to secure the most advanced set of federal climate-smart agriculture and forestry policies to date. Senator Stabenow is also a member of the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, and a senior member of the Senate Budget Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

The Venue

Intelligent Growth Solutions is a Scottish-based vertical farm technology business that has developed a highly sophisticated plug-and-play indoor vertical farming technology to enable the production of food in any location in the world. The company has set up a 5.4m high operational demonstration vertical farm at the Sustainable Glasgow Landing on the north bank of the River Clyde and is providing free tours and educational resources for all school groups. The facility is open to all from 1-12 November.

The Hosts

About S2G Ventures

S2G Ventures is a multi-stage venture fund investing across the food, agriculture, oceans and seafood markets. The fund's mission is to catalyze innovation to meet consumer demands for healthy and sustainable food systems. S2G has identified sectors across the food system that are ripe for change, and is building a multi-stage portfolio including seed, venture and growth stage investments. Core areas of interest for S2G are agriculture, oceans, ingredients, infrastructure and logistics, IT and hardware, food safety and technology, retail and restaurants, and consumer brands.

S2G Ventures is a part of Builders Private Capital, the direct investment arm of Builders Vision, an impact platform dedicated to building a humane and healthy planet.

For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com , tune-in to our podcast , or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Finsbury Glover Hering

Finsbury Glover Hering is a global strategic communications advisory firm, headquartered in New York with over 800 multidisciplinary experts across the world's major financial, government, business and cultural centers. Finsbury Glover Hering is a leader in crisis, corporate reputation, public affairs and capital markets and M&A advisory, as well as an acknowledged leader in boardroom communication counsel. The company was formed through the merger of leading strategic communications consultancies Finsbury, The Glover Park Group and Hering Schuppener in January 2021. Finsbury Glover Hering serves its global client base from offices in Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Berlin, Brussels, Dubai, Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, Paris, Riyadh, Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Washington D.C. and Zurich.

