Valo Health Appoints Joe Chan as Head of Engineering - Chan to lead and grow Valo's engineering team, with an emphasis on continuing to build a world-class scalable data and compute platform for drug discovery and development

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery, development, and delivery process, today announced the appointment of Joe Chan as its Head of Engineering.

Valo Health LLC

"I am thrilled to have Joe join Valo to scale our engineering team and build out our software architecture. His broad breadth of experience will be critical to us succeeding in our mission of transforming the drug discovery and development process," said Valo's Chief Product Officer Nish Lathia. "Joe's experience building world-class cross-functional teams to create ambitious platforms will be critical as we continue to grow rapidly."

Chan brings extensive experience to Valo as a technology leader building and scaling big data solutions and computational platforms to drive business growth, including over a decade at Google on multiple planetary-scale systems, such as Search, and the last 2 years at PathAI to create a machine learning platform for large scale computational pathology.

"Valo's human-centric data approach and its platform ambition are uniquely positioned to combine medicine and computation in an impactful way to revolutionize the creation of new treatments for patients," said Joe Chan. "I am extremely excited to be part of this revolution and team."

At Valo, Chan will lead and grow the engineering team, with an emphasis on building the next generation of web services that power our Opal AI platform and integrate and connect the company's core applications across technology and therapeutics.

Chan's broad experience in building technology platforms and his deep commitment to and passion for building collaborative teams will play a critical role in shaping the future of data-driven medicine and enhance the experience of both internal and external customers and help position Valo as one of the industry's leading innovators.

In less than two years, Valo has assembled a world-class team of technology and engineering leaders with experience building and scaling technology platforms. To continue to fuel our rapid growth Valo aims to continue to hire the best technology talent at all levels of seniority within Machine Learning, Platform Engineering, Data Engineering, and Developer Operations.

About Valo Health, Inc.

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence ("AI") computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to full integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ consists of an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

