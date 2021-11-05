Perrone Robotics to Feature Flagship All-Electric Autonomous Vehicles and New Partnerships at APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO Panel and demonstrations will showcase AV innovations to help transit agencies position for the future

CROZET, Va., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrone Robotics, Inc. (Perrone), a leading provider of fully-autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and turnkey vehicle solutions for the mobility of people and things, will showcase an array of electric AV solutions and patented technology in three separate locations during the APTA TRANSform Conference & EXPO which runs from Nov. 7-10, 2021, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla. Through demonstrations, a panel discussion, and conversations at the booth, customers will be able to experience firsthand Perrone's patented TONY (TO Navigate You) technology platform and portfolio of vehicle solutions that are empowering today's communities, businesses, and campuses with reliable autonomous mobility. Each opportunity was developed to align with APTA's "Connect with what's next" tagline for the conference.

Experience Empowered Mobility with the AV Star

Perrone Robotics will feature demonstrations of the nation's first fully-autonomous, zero-emissions, all-electric, ADA compliant, FMVSS certified, and Buy America shuttle, the AV Star. Deployed since 2019 with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority, the AV Star delivers optimal flexibility for a wide range of transit services including paratransit, vanpools, employee transportation, tourist operations, and so much more. Experience the Perrone autonomy difference and schedule a ride onsite during demonstration hours from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, and with limited runs, on Wednesday 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Discover Perspectives on Procuring and Implementing Autonomous Transportation Programs

Attend our panel hosted by Perrone Robotics Inc. CEO and Founder Paul Perrone with Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel "Nat" P. Ford Sr. and moderated by transportation and mobility executive Richard "Dick" Alexander of Mobility360. The session will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 2:40-3:10 p.m. in the Hot Topics II Learning Zone Booth #3261.

Connect with The Future of Reliable Mobility

At booth #2313, APTA attendees will get a sneak peek of the TONY - LM Olli. This next generation of highly-capable autonomous mobility solution enhances the end-user experience, improves transportation operations, and expands access for all. The TONY – LM Olli is an autonomous 3D printed, all-electric low-speed shuttle (eLSV), developed in between Perrone Robotics and Local Motors, and will be on display throughout the show. Representatives from the Perrone and Local Motors team will be available to answer questions about this uniquely designed and fabricated vehicle and the technology being used to drive it.

Along with our Olli and TONY presentations, Perrone's sales and marketing team will be on hand to support in-person meetings, private sessions, or to schedule future demonstrations. Come see why vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, and transit and transportation customers prefer "Autonomy Driven by Perrone." Visit our website or contact sales@perronerobotics.com for more information.

"Today, Perrone Robotics is experiencing a growing demand for reliable and proven AV solutions in a multitude of transportation sectors," stated Paul Perrone, CEO and founder of Perrone Robotics Inc. "APTA's TRANSform Conference & EXPO is one of the world's most influential events for transit providers, operators, and suppliers, and we are thrilled to be able to showcase our TONY technology platform and conduct AV demonstrations throughout the show. Together with our partners, we are presenting the industry's leading all-electric, AV mobility options suited for a diverse set of customer needs. All of us at Perrone, hope to serve as advocates and educators on the benefits of the transition to autonomous vehicle deployments for all attendees."

About Perrone Robotics, Inc.

Perrone is a leading provider of fully autonomous vehicle systems. The company delivers mobility excellence via TONY®, a vehicle-independent retrofit kit for use in the autonomous transit of people and goods in geo-fenced and localized operations. Proven, piloted, and in commercial production, Perrone autonomous systems help commercial, municipal, and governmental customers increase transportation efficiencies, enhance safety, and accelerate zero-emission electric vehicle deployment. The company also offers a portfolio of existing turnkey autonomous shuttles and vehicles pre-integrated with the TONY retrofit kit. Learn more @ www.perronerobotics.com or follow us @perronerobotics.

