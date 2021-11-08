BCT-The Community's Bank Announces Paul W. Bice as Regional President

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) -- BCT-The Community's Bank recently announced the appointment of Paul W. Bice as Executive Vice President and Regional President. Mr. Bice will lead BCT's continued growth within Northern Virginia for commercial lending and related banking services. He will be located in the BCT Lending office in Leesburg, Virginia, located at 602 South King Street, Suite 300.

Paul Bice, Regional President-Virginia with BCT-The Community's Bank. www.mybct.bank

With over 35 years of banking experience, Mr. Bice brings more than 23 years of success in commercial banking where he has developed sales and support teams within the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Mr. Bice's hallmark is creating remarkable experiences for businesses and families for whom his teams serve.

Immediately prior to joining BCT, Mr. Bice served as Regional President with John Marshall Bank. From 1998 to 2007, Mr. Bice served as Senior Vice President for James Monroe Bank. Prior years with Bank of Northern Virginia and Central Fidelity Bank were spent in both retail and commercial banking.

"Paul is well known in Northern Virginia as a consummate community banker and civic leader, with story upon story of businesses and families benefitting both financially and personally from their relationships with him," stated Alice P. Frazier, President and CEO of BCT. "Having Paul's leadership and commitment to great customer experiences, coupled with his proven sales success, will serve us well as we continue our strategy of expansion into Northern Virginia."

Mr. Bice added, "I am excited to work with a team of community bankers in a culture committed to being the community bank of choice. BCT lives up to their 150-year philosophy of neighbor helping neighbor and I'm proud to be part of that tradition."

Currently, Mr. Bice serves as Chairman of the Board for Loudoun Community Breakfast. He also recently served with the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary of Leesburg, Virginia. Previous community service includes: Chairman-Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce; Chairman of the Board of Trustees-Stonesprings Hospital Center; and Member of the Board of Trustees-Reston Hospital.

Mr. Bice makes his home in Loudoun County, Virginia with his wife. They have three adult children. The Bice's are active members of Reston Bible Church. Mr. Bice enjoys hiking in the beautiful hills of Virginia and Maryland. He also enjoys biking on local trails.

About BCT-The Community's Bank

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $701 million in assets as of September 30, 2021, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

