Help DrLupo surpass $10 million lifetime fundraising milestone during 4th annual Build Against Cancer 24-hour livestream

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-gamer DrLupo and his community of 12.4 million followers are preparing for the fourth annual Build Against Cancer 24-hour livestream fundraiser benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Beginning at noon CT on Dec. 18 via YouTube Gaming, St. Jude supporters can help DrLupo surpass a $10 million cumulative fundraising milestone. This will be a St. Jude record for most money ever raised by a single creator for its lifesaving mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research)

DrLupo will be joined by celebrities, popular online personalities, sponsors and more, including a very special guest, his six-year-old son Charlie who previously raised a whopping $76,000 during a cookie-making session in 2020. This year, Charlie will return with a science segment. Throughout the livestream, DrLupo will drop surprise incentives to create a fun and entertaining event for his community to come together to support a great cause that impacts children around the world.

DrLupo and his wife, known by her gamertag MrsDrLupo, have spent time getting to know St. Jude families. A St. Jude Inspire video captured their playful personalities as they shared their feelings on many topics, from pineapple on pizza, to what DrLupo would be doing if he was not gaming full-time. Playing games with St. Jude families and hearing their heartwarming stories has given DrLupo the inspiration to rally his community and achieve incredible fundraising feats. In 2019, DrLupo was recognized as Content Creator of the Year by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Last year, Build Against Cancer featured appearances by celebrities and content creators including Ninja, Robbie Amell, Mark Hoppus, CourageJD, Paul Scheer, Taran Killam, Felicia Day, Rahul Kohli, Mike Shinoda, Matt Mercer, Gary Whitta, Penny Arcade, NickMercs, BigCheeseKit, AnneMunition, lilsimsie, luxiegames, frisk and brickinnick. Fans can expect an amped up level of excitement, with a robust schedule of gaming and other activities rolling out the week of the event.

Continued support from the gaming community is crucial to further advance research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Cancer is a multi-trillion-dollar, multi-year problem and this support fuels the six-year, $11.5 billion St. Jude strategic plan to triple its global investment to impact more of the 400,000 kids with cancer around the world each year. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

Build Against Cancer moves to YouTube this year following DrLupo's deal to stream exclusively with YouTube Gaming. To stay up to date on the latest gaming and content creator activities that support St. Jude, follow @StJudePLAYLIVE and @StJude on Twitter and Instagram.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

