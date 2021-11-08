KFC Releases Limited-Edition "Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger" And Holiday Bucket For Your Fried Chicken Festivities

KFC customers can receive the limited-edition "Bucket Hugger" with the purchase of a qualifying bucket meal at KFC.com or on the KFC app November 9-11, while supplies last*

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the upcoming holiday season, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is unveiling winter's hottest dining accessory – a limited-edition and original (like our fried chicken recipe) Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger – to turn your bucket of KFC's world-famous fried chicken into the ultimate holiday must-have.

The KFC Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger is winter’s hottest dining accessory, and starting Nov 9 through Nov 11, anyone who orders a qualifying KFC bucket meal on KFC.com or the KFC app can get a free Finger Lickin’ Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger, while supplies last.

What is a Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger, you might ask? Well, it's a one-of-a-kind knitted sweater featuring a festive KFC holiday design that slides cozily onto a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken. What's more, slip your hands into its built-in mittens to safely carry your beloved fried chicken to the holiday potluck or to keep your fingers toasty while enjoying your bucket meal outdoors with friends and loved ones.

Starting November 9 through November 11, while supplies last, customers who order a qualifying KFC bucket meal for delivery or pickup on KFC.com or the KFC app will receive a confirmation email to claim their very own Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger this holiday season.

This offer is only available online. No Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Huggers will be available in restaurants.

Customers can follow the below steps to claim their free Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger beginning November 9:

Go to KFC.com or the KFC app and order a qualifying KFC bucket meal for delivery or pickup at your local KFC restaurant. Once your KFC bucket meal order is placed, you will receive a confirmation email with a unique code and a link to claim your free Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger. When you click the "CLAIM NOW" button in the confirmation email, you'll enter your unique code and shipping information to receive your Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger. You must claim your free Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger by November 13 . All claimed Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Huggers will be shipped in December, so that you can enjoy the holidays in style!

For those who may miss out on the Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger, never fear – more holiday fun from KFC is here. KFC's 2021 limited-edition holiday bucket design will arrive in U.S. restaurants by the end of November, which will add even more Extra Crispy™ warmth to your holidays. Since the 1960s, KFC restaurants around the world have created unique, holiday-themed buckets to celebrate the season.

In the spirit of continuing this time-honored tradition, the 2021 KFC holiday bucket features a "Winter Chickenland" scene celebrating the fun of the great outdoors fried chicken-fied! In Winter Chickenland, everything is finger lickin' good—crispy drumsticks hang from the trees like icicles as children play in the fluffy white mashed potato snow.

However you celebrate this year, you can get your favorite KFC bucket meals by visiting your local KFC restaurant or ordering ahead for delivery or pick up where available.

*Terms & Conditions: To qualify for a free Finger Lickin' Chicken Mitten Bucket Hugger, purchase a qualifying bucket meal through KFC.Com or the KFC app between 11/9/21 at 10:30 am EST and 11/11/21 at 11:59 pm EST; and claim the Bucket Hugger through the link in the email confirming your purchase no later than 11/13/21 at 11:59 pm EST. Limit of 1 bucket hugger per person. Only available in the 50 U.S. states + D.C. Void where prohibited. While Supplies last. Click this link for a list of eligible bucket meals.

