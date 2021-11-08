HEALDSBURG, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SIMI Winery, one of the original pioneers of Sonoma County, announced a novel partnership with Reese's Book Club (RBC), the online book club founded by Hello Sunshine founder Reese Witherspoon. Together, these brands will spotlight diverse female narratives and deepen connections within the community by offering book club members, wine drinkers and lovers of literature more ways to engage with stories and each other.

SIMI Winery Partners With Reese’s Book Club on Their First Wine Collaboration To Celebrate the Heroines of Today’s Stories

To inspire people to embrace the ritual of sharing wine and books, SIMI and Reese's Book Club are kicking off the partnership with the Editor's Collection, a limited-edition holiday box set of two SIMI wines, beautifully packaged and labeled, along with a personal note from Reese. The curated collection is available for presale exclusively at SimiWinery.com/the-editors-collection.

"We are thrilled to kick off SIMI Winery's partnership with Reese's Book Club. These brands are united by two inspiring female leaders — Isabelle Simi and Reese Witherspoon — who carved their own paths and, through sheer grit and determination, shared their passions with the world," said Mallika Monteiro, EVP, chief growth, strategy and digital officer, Constellation Brands, the parent company of SIMI Winery. "Together, these female-led brands will spotlight diverse narratives and deepen connections within the community by offering readers and drinkers more ways to engage with these stories and each other. The Editor's Collection was inspired by the quality and thoughtful craftsmanship behind both of our brands, and this is just the start of much more to come."

Founded in 2015, Reese's Book Club seeks to be the most meaningful book club community for women by celebrating narratives that place women at the center. Founded in 1876, SIMI is known for its legacy of female winemakers, starting with its namesake, Isabelle Simi, and continues its storied tradition of female leadership in winemaking today. Isabelle famously persevered after losing her father and uncle, and in the wake of Prohibition was able to create a thriving business when other wineries were struggling to survive.

"We're always looking for ways to deepen our relationship with our wonderful reading community," said Sarah Harden, CEO, Hello Sunshine. "When our members shared that wine was a top product they were seeking to enjoy alongside books, we knew that SIMI's incredible female founder's story and commitment to her craft would make a perfect pairing!"

Available for a limited time only, the Editor's Collection will feature Sonoma County Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. Each box retails for $55 for a two-pack and $135 for a six-pack. Preorders are available now, and packages will ship beginning Nov. 15, 2021. Read along as the SIMI Winery and Reese's Book Club story unfolds, and learn about future offerings by following @SimiWinery on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook and downloading the free Reese's Book Club app from the Apple App Store or Google Play .

About SIMI Wines:

For over 140 years, SIMI has been producing world-class wines and is one of the oldest continuously operating wineries in California history. Founded by brothers Giuseppe and Pietro Simi, who immigrated to California from Italy, SIMI has been making wine in the United States since 1876. Isabelle Simi, daughter of Giuseppe, took over management of the winery for over 70 years and today, her spirit of determination continues to drive the female led winemaking team. Simi produces quality wines sourced from the best of Sonoma County and crafts a range of remarkable offerings. SIMI's Sonoma County-designate wines include Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Sauvignon Blanc and delivers true-to-fruit expressions of Sonoma every vintage. SIMI's Reserve tier offers distinct Chardonnays, Pinot Noirs, and Cabernet Sauvignons from noteworthy Sonoma sub-AVAs and single vineyard designates including the Russian River Valley and Alexander Valley. For more information, visit www.simiwinery.com .

About Constellation Brands:

At Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ and STZ.B), our mission is to build brands that people love because we believe sharing a toast, unwinding after a day, celebrating milestones, and helping people connect, are Worth Reaching For. It's worth our dedication, hard work, and the bold calculated risks we take to deliver more for our consumers, trade partners, shareholders, and communities in which we live and work. It's what has made us one of the fastest-growing large CPG companies in the U.S. at retail, and it drives our pursuit to deliver what's next.

Today, we are a leading international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Every day, people reach for our high-end, iconic imported beer brands such as Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico, and our high-quality premium wine and spirits brands, including the Robert Mondavi Brand Family, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, The Prisoner Brand Family, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

But we won't stop here. Our visionary leadership team and passionate employees from barrel room to boardroom are reaching for the next level, to explore the boundaries of the beverage alcohol industry and beyond. Join us in discovering what's Worth Reaching For.

To learn more, follow us on Twitter @cbrands and visit www.cbrands.com.

About Hello Sunshine:

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine is a media company that puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, animated series, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club and the newly launched RBC App. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members. Hello Sunshine acquired Sara Rea's SKR Production to expand its unscripted content and was named the #2 Most Innovative Company in Media for 2020 by Fast Company Magazine and one of Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential Companies of 2021.

SIMI Winery Partners With Reese’s Book Club on Their First Wine Collaboration To Celebrate the Heroines of Today’s Stories

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SIMI Winery