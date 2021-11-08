U-Haul of Annapolis Adding Self-Storage with Abutting Property

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Until recently, U-Haul Moving & Storage of Annapolis lacked the space to expand self-storage operations. But thanks to the acquisition of an abutting 3.95-acre property, U-Haul® is growing its self-storage footprint to meet customer demand.

U-Haul Logo (PRNewsFoto/U-Haul)

Purchase of the former Extra Space Storage facility gives U-Haul another 44,139 square feet of storage space and 908 more units. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Annapolis has been serving customers since 2019.

"There is a huge demand for self-storage in Maryland's capital," stated Jay Welbourn, U-Haul Company of Baltimore president. "Home to the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis sees a lot of fluctuation when it comes to population. People are always on the move. We needed this space to address the growing demand for our storage product."

Welbourn said the expansion will lead to several new job openings at the store. U-Haul will look to hire locally to promote job growth within the Annapolis community. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"This is an exciting acquisition for U-Haul," Welbourn said. "We're eager to accommodate more customers and invite the community to come by and see what we're offering."

Contact U-Haul Moving & Storage of Annapolis at (443) 569-3469 or stop by to visit general manager Jade Snyder and her team. Hours of operation are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Saturday; 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Reserve equipment at uhaul.com or contact Reservations at 1-800-GO-UHAUL.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

