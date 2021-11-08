Werner Announces the New Multi-Max Pro, the Most Versatile Multi-Position Ladder Available Global leader in ladder manufacturing sets a new standard with the ultimate Multi-Purpose Ladder

ITASCA, Ill.,, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Werner, the world leader in ladders and the manufacturer of climbing products and fall protection equipment, introduces the new Multi-Max Pro, an ultra-flexible multi-position ladder that sets a new standard in worksite versatility.

Werner has combined many of its most innovative features into the new Multi-Max Pro to create the ultimate multi-position ladder that can replace five common ladder types on the jobsite. While the Multi-Max Pro is fully loaded with pro-focused design elements, it makes no compromises when it comes to Werner's legendary build quality. With a load capacity of 375 pounds, the Multi-Max Pro multi-position ladder provides maximum versatility made easy.

"Werner has always brought innovation to the market and has never been content to rely on its reputation as the world's leading ladder manufacturer," said Carla Ramalho, senior product manager. "The Multi-Max Pro sits at the pinnacle of the professional-grade multi-position ladder market, demonstrating that the ultimate ladder can enhance worksite productivity and safety beyond what has been imagined before."

VERSATILITY MADE EASY

Werner's Multi-Max Pro combines the functions of five ladders into one; it can be used as a twin step ladder, stairway step ladder, wall ladder, extension ladder and leaning ladder. Accessing those functions with the Multi-Max Pro multi-position ladder is easier than ever thanks to one step simplicity offering one handed adjustment for quick set up. End users can adjust the hinge at the Multi-Max Pro's central pivot point making it easy to change positions.

Rough terrain found on many jobsites is no obstacle either for the Multi-Max Pro due to seven inches of built-in leveling to keep you safe on uneven surfaces. The wide-spaced feet of the ladder can also be modified by the user's foot.

The Multi-Max Pro multi-position ladder also provides a versatile top that securely leans against walls, poles, corners and studs and is capable of holding tools and paint to increase productivity. To reach even higher, the single-rope height-adjustment system converts the ladder into an extension ladder with a simple rope pull.

LEGENDARY QUALITY AND CONSTRUCTION

Quality materials and construction are foundational to Werner's legendary reputation for safe, reliable products, and the Multi-Max Pro shows the company's continued commitment to those ideals. The Werner aluminum Multi-Max Pro multi-position ladder is rated for a 375-pound load capacity, making the ladder capable of supporting two workers at a time, along with their tools, while in twin step ladder mode. In addition, the broad base at either end of the Multi-Max Pro provides safety and stability, while slip-resistant feet and built-in levelers work together to create a strong foundation for climbing.

Several of the most innovative features of the Werner Multi-Max Pro are overbuilt for protection in demanding environments. The one-handed hinge lock is protected from the elements beneath the durable leaning top. The single-rope height-adjustment system includes built-in rope storage, keeping the rope protected no matter what height the ladder is being used. The telescoping leg design is armored with shatter-proof J-locks to keep the Multi-Max Pro's adjustable side rails safe and secure.

Werner's new Multi-Max Pro multi-position ladder sets up workers for maximum productivity and safety on the jobsite without compromising when it comes to quality and durability.

Werner's new Multi-Max Pro is the pinnacle of professional-grade multi-purpose ladder innovation and is now available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com.

ABOUT WERNER

Werner, a WernerCo brand, is the world leader in ladders and has a complete line of climbing products designed for working at heights. The portfolio includes ladders, attic ladders, scaffolding, pump jacks, stages, planks, stepstools, accessories and fall protection equipment including harnesses, lanyards, anchors and compliance kits. From ladders to fall protection, Werner provides a full line of equipment that is engineered to give you maximum safety, durability and productivity at every height. All Werner products meet or exceed applicable international safety standards. For more information, visit www.wernerladder.com .

ABOUT WERNERCO

WernerCo is a privately owned, fully integrated, international manufacturer and distributor of access products, fall protection equipment, secure storage systems, and light-duty construction equipment. WernerCo's business model and growth is defined by innovation and continuous improvement of the products, processes and services they deliver. WernerCo products are Trusted Everywhere Work Gets Done™! For a full list of industry-leading global brands, visit www.wernerworldwide.com .

