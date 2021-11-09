Brian Hazelton Joins Briggs & Stratton As Senior Vice President & President Of Its Power Business Unit

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Briggs & Stratton today announced that Brian Hazelton has joined the Company as Senior Vice President & President of its Power Business Unit, which consists of Briggs & Stratton residential engines, Vanguard commercial engines, Vanguard lithium-ion commercial batteries and service.

Hazelton's career spans engines for commercial vehicles, light and heavy equipment for construction and mining, specialized equipment for concrete pumping and placement and recreational vehicles. He joins Briggs & Stratton most recently from Winnebago Industries, where he re-established its motorhome business as a world-class manufacturer and innovator, providing differentiated ownership experiences to the most profitable market segments. Prior to that, he served as the CEO of Schwing America, Inc. where he led the Company through Chapter 11 Bankruptcy into a position of growth, with improved processes and a revived culture. Brian also held various roles with Detroit Diesel Corporation, both domestically and internationally.

"Brian's leadership and experience in transforming businesses aligns with our repositioning of Briggs & Stratton as a power agnostic solutions provider," says Steve Andrews, President & CEO of Briggs & Stratton. "While residential engines remain an important part of our business, Briggs & Stratton is focused on evolving market trends. The rapidly-growing commercial engines market and electrified products are propelling the Company into entirely new markets, requiring the attention of an innovative leader who embraces and thrives on change."

In September 2020, KPS Capital Partners, through a newly formed affiliate, acquired substantially all of the assets of Briggs & Stratton and appointed Steve Andrews as President & CEO. Since that time, the Company has welcomed Chris Mapes, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, and David Dooley, Vice President and General Manager of the Company's Allmand business, as new direct reports of Andrews. The addition of Hazelton further strengthens the Briggs & Stratton executive leadership team.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done. Briggs & Stratton is the world's largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of commercial Lithium-Ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, Victa® and SimpliPhi® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents.

