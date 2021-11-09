SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) announced financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Please visit the DoorDash investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com to view our financial results and letter to shareholders.

DoorDash Releases Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Additionally, this afternoon, we announced the acquisition of Wolt Enterprises OY. A press release and presentation providing an overview of the transaction are available on DoorDash's investor relations website at http://ir.doordash.com

A live audio webcast of our earnings release call will be available at http://ir.doordash.com . The call begins Tuesday, November 9 at 2:00pm (PT) / 5:00pm (ET). Announcements regarding our financial performance, including SEC filings, investor events, as well as press and earnings releases are available on that site.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 7,000 cities across the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers' expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today's convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

