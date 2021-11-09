Integracare Inc. Acquires Eldercare Home Health Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Integracare Inc., a leader in private home healthcare in Toronto and Mississauga, has acquired Eldercare Home Health Inc.

Eldercare Home Health has been providing Registered Nurse supervised and case managed home healthcare in Toronto and the GTA, since 1995. Eldercare Home Health has served thousands of clients and families throughout Toronto focusing exclusively on providing high quality personal support services and home healthcare for Seniors.

"We are excited to join the Integracare family," said Lisa Wiseman, founder of Eldercare Home Health. "Integracare's promise to maintain, and even improve the quality of care Eldercare Home Health provides, was the real attraction for us. Now, more than ever, Seniors deserve the best home health care possible."

Lee Grunberg, CEO of Integracare, welcomes the opportunity to incorporate Eldercare Home Health into the company. "Eldercare has an amazing reputation as an expert in providing the highest quality home healthcare for Seniors. Their laser focus on serving Seniors in our community is what attracted us to Eldercare. Additionally, their focus on Caregiver retention, recognition and appreciation will make for a perfect culture fit with Integracare. This focus aligns perfectly with our mission to attract, educate, retain, and reward the best caregivers in the industry."

About Integracare: lntegracare provides a wide range of private nursing care and personal support services for individuals in their homes, hospitals, retirement residences and long-term care facilities. Its services, while encompassing all levels of nursing care, have always included a wide range of related services that address the needs of their clients while promoting joyful living and helping Integracare Clients maintain their independence and dignity. For more information about lntegracare, contact us at 396 Moore Ave., Toronto, Ontario, M6C 3A8, (416) 421-4243, or visit https://integracare.on.ca

