Liz Heitner promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, announced the promotion of Liz Heitner to chief human resources officer.

"As Penn Mutual enters its 175th year, we reflect on the incredible strength and resilience of this organization and give thanks to everyone who has contributed to our significant growth and accomplishments over the years," said Dave O'Malley, Penn Mutual president and CEO-elect. "Our talented and dedicated people are the source of a thriving and caring culture that has been and will continue to be the key to our success. We made the bold choice to lean into a flexible future of work and we remain committed to further investing in our people and our culture."

In this expanded role, Heitner will lead the enterprise people strategy and human resources function with concentration on the growth of employee and field development programs, corporate social responsibility and a sustained focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging to evolve and strengthen Penn Mutual's culture and leadership in the industry and communities where we live and work.

Heitner joined Penn Mutual in March of this year as vice president, human resources. She led a comprehensive and collaborative approach to the flexible future of work and demonstrated a strong commitment to the development and well-being of Penn Mutual employees throughout the process.

Heitner's previous experience includes serving as senior vice president of talent and transformation for consumer financial services company Synchrony Financial where she directed the employee engagement strategy that helped Synchrony advance in the top 50 Great Places to Work in America list by Fortune magazine. Other experience includes serving in HR leadership roles at NCR Corporation and in HR consulting with management company Mercer.

Heitner earned a masters of industrial and labor relations degree from Cornell University. She graduated cum laude with a dual bachelor's degree in sociology and political science from the University of Georgia.

