Martin Walker Law Firm Recognized Among Best Law Firms for Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation Inclusion in US News/Best Lawyers guide is latest in string of firm and attorney honors

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Walker PC, has been selected for inclusion in the twelfth annual list of Best Law Firms in America, as chosen by Best Lawyers in America and U.S. News & World Report.

The Tyler-based law firm was singled out for expertise representing plaintiffs in personal injury litigation.

"We look at this as a tremendous accomplishment for our firm, and we're thankful to all of those who helped make it happen," said Jack Walker. "We've been committed to fighting for our clients since day one, and I think this honor shows that's a fight we take very seriously."

Each year, law firms from around the country are surveyed, as well as evaluated by other attorneys and current and former clients. Only those firms with at least one attorney included on the annual list of Best Lawyers in America are eligible to be chosen. Firm co-founders Reid Martin and Jack Walker, as well as trial attorney Marisa Allen were all selected to that guide's 2022 edition. You can view the complete list of Best Law Firms at https://bestlawfirms.usnews.com/.

The firm and its attorneys have received numerous honors as of late. In addition to Best Lawyers in America, Mr. Martin, Mr. Walker, and Ms. Allen were each named this year by Thomson Reuters to the Texas Super Lawyers list for their work in plaintiffs personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

