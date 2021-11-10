Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership and Alliance Pipeline L.P. Announce Intention to Redeem Outstanding Notes

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership ("Alliance Canada") and Alliance Pipeline L.P. ("Alliance US" and together with Alliance Canada, "Alliance") today announced their intention to redeem all of Alliance Canada's issued and outstanding 7.181% Series A Senior Secured Notes due June 30, 2023 (the "7.181% Notes"), 5.546% Series A Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2023 (the "5.546% Notes"), 7.217% Series A Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2025 (the "7.217% Notes") and 6.765% Series A Senior Secured Notes due December 31, 2025 (the "6.765% Notes" and together with the 7.181% Notes, the 5.546% Notes and the 7.217% Notes, the "Alliance Canada Notes") and all of Alliance US's issued and outstanding 7.877% Senior Notes due December 31, 2025 (the "7.877% Notes") and 4.591% Senior Notes due December 31, 2025 (the "4.591% Notes" and together with the 7.877% Notes, the "Alliance US Notes") (collectively, the "Redemptions"). Alliance will complete the Redemptions on December 10, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). As of the date hereof, $119,223,900 aggregate principal amount of 7.181% Notes, $16,002,000 aggregate principal amount of 5.546% Notes, $108,289,300 aggregate principal amount of 7.217% Notes, $123,740,000 aggregate principal amount of 6.765% Notes, U.S.$138,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 7.877% Notes and U.S.$37,021,200 aggregate principal amount of 4.591% Notes are issued and outstanding.

Each series of Alliance Canada Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date for a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) par and (ii) that price which provides a yield to maturity equal to the yield to maturity of the applicable Government of Canada bond with a term to maturity equal to the remaining term of the applicable series plus the applicable spread, together, in either case, with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Each series of Alliance US Notes will be redeemed on the Redemption Date for a redemption price equal to the greater of (i) par and (ii) that price which provides a yield to maturity equal to the yield to maturity of the applicable U.S. treasury instrument with a term to maturity equal to the remaining term of the applicable series plus the applicable spread, together, in either case, with accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

About the Alliance Pipeline System

The Alliance Pipeline system consists of an approximately 3,849-kilometer integrated Canadian and U.S. natural gas transmission pipeline system, delivering rich natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to the Chicago market hub. The United States portion of the system consists of approximately 1,556 kilometers of infrastructure including the 129-kilometer Tioga Lateral in North Dakota. The Alliance system delivers, on average, about 45.3 million standard cubic metres (or 1.6 billion standard cubic feet) of natural gas per day. More information about Alliance is available at www.alliancepipeline.com.

Alliance Canada owns the Canadian portion of the Alliance Pipeline system. Alliance US owns the U.S. portion of the Alliance Pipeline system. Both Alliance Canada and Alliance US are owned 50 percent each by affiliates of Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB; NYSE:ENB) and Pembina Pipeline Corporation (TSX:PPL; NYSE:PBA).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information that is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties (such statements are usually accompanied by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "would", "should" or other similar words). More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") relating to the timing and completion of the Redemptions. Forward-looking statements in this document are intended to provide Alliance security holders and potential investors with information regarding Alliance and its affiliates and related companies. All forward-looking statements reflect Alliance's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Alliance undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by law. For additional information on the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the anticipated results, refer to Alliance's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 under Alliance's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

