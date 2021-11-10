Calendly Introduces Webex by Cisco Integration to Bring More Conferencing Options to the Virtual Enterprise

New integration reduces workflows and helps workers meet faster

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calendly , the modern scheduling platform for high-performing teams and individuals, today announced its integration with the Webex collaboration platform. Now, Calendly users can directly schedule Webex meetings within the Calendly platform – saving time and streamlining scheduling for professionals, teams, and organizations.

Calendly Primary Logo

Users can seamlessly connect their Webex account to Calendly, select the conferencing platform within their meeting location details, and automatically populate a link with dial-in information. The Webex integration can be used when scheduling any type of meeting, from one-on-ones to multi-person meetings with Calendly Collective and Round Robin Event Types.

"Video conferencing and scheduling are at the heart of the new era of hybrid work," said Annie Pearl, Chief Product Officer of Calendly. "We're taking a deeper look at what this means for our platform and for people's time and broadening our tech stack to give users the set of tools they need to foster well-organized, productive meetings – now including the ability to directly schedule Webex meetings. Calendly is helping shape the modern customer experience and driving collaboration forward, a critical need across the enterprise and one of the fastest growing parts of our business today."

"The Webex open platform enables partners like Calendly to offer valuable services directly within end-user workflows," said Anurag Dhingra, Chief Technology Officer, Webex by Cisco. "Calendly's integration with Webex is sure to delight customers by streamlining the scheduling process."

Calendly saw a 20% increase in meetings scheduled by users during the pandemic across a variety of use cases, from education to sales to healthcare and beyond. With the Webex integration, Calendly is rounding out its partner ecosystem and platform capabilities of 100+ business applications to better support its enterprise customers.

The Webex integration is available within all Calendly plans effective today. For more information, please visit http://calendly.com/integration/webex.

About Calendly

Calendly helps individuals, teams, and organizations automate the meeting lifecycle by removing the back and forth with scheduling. Calendly's cloud-based platform offers a new layer of the modern digital technology stack by connecting with critical tools to automate scheduling workflows, creates a more delightful customer experience, and provides insightful, measurable data to drive better business outcomes. Today, over 10 million users across 116 countries use Calendly to simplify meetings, collaborate more effectively and efficiently, and drive business forward. To learn more, visit Calendly.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Calendly