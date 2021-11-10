Fast-growing Federal Cybersecurity Leader Avint Appoints Cyber Defense Executive Lisa Starkweather as New COO

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avint LLC, a fast-growing federal cybersecurity and management consulting firm, announced that it has hired cyber defense executive Lisa Starkweather as chief operating officer. In this newly created role, Starkweather will manage daily operations for the company's rapidly expanding government customer portfolio, focused on providing solutions for the most complex security challenges facing federal systems.

"We are thrilled to have Lisa join our executive team," said Marcie Nagel, founder and CEO of Avint. "This is an important milestone in our company's evolving story. We are accomplishing our vision of providing customers with innovative approaches to cybersecurity in ways that advance their security programs and better secure our nation. We look forward to leveraging Lisa's organizational and management expertise as we remain laser-focused on providing the highest quality of solutions to our valued federal customers."

Starkweather brings Avint a decade of proven leadership experience in fast-paced, highly classified cybersecurity operational environments including both industry and government roles. Most recently, she was director of programs at Cyber Defense Technologies in Dulles, Virginia. Earlier, she served at NASA for over five years in a variety of operations roles supporting the human research program.

"I am excited to join these talented professionals who are dedicated to ensuring the safety and security of our nation," said Starkweather. "I look forward to supporting Avint's journey of growth to ensure their extraordinary services will serve the mission needs of more federal customers across the national security spectrum."

Starkweather holds bachelor's degrees in both business and biology and a master's in business administration in management technology from the University of Houston.

About Avint LLC

Avint delivers transformational cybersecurity solutions to achieve government mission success. As a fast-growing, service-disabled veteran-owned and woman-owned small business, Avint offers defense, intelligence and national security customers better options for securing systems anywhere at any time. Through proven past performance in delivering advanced cybersecurity solutions within classified technology environments, the Avint team is trusted for ensuring excellent outcomes. Avint was founded by CEO Marcie Nagel, a recognized national cybersecurity expert, U.S. Air Force and FBI veteran, and former principal and Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation program leader at Booz Allen Hamilton. Learn more at www.avintllc.com.

