/R E P E A T -- Advisory -Boralex will release its 2021 Third quarter financial results on November 12/

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Boralex Inc. ("Boralex" or "the Corporation") announces that the release of the 2021 Third quarter results will take place on Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Date and time:



Dial-in numbers: Friday, November 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. EST 1-888-390-0549 or 416-764-8682

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the conference and view a presentation which will be broadcasted live and on a deferred basis on Boralex's website at www.boralex.com . A full replay will also be available by dialing toll free at 1-888-390-0541 until November 19, 2021. The access code is 660995, followed by the pound sign (#).

The financial information will be released through a press release and on Boralex's website on November 12, 2021, at 7 a.m.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France's largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has more than doubled to 2.5 GW. We are developing a portfolio of more than 3 GW in wind and solar projects and nearly 200 MW in storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, our discipline, our expertise and our diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit www.boralex.com or www.sedar.com.

