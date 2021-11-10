Randstad Recognized as Leader on US IT Staffing PEAK Matrix® Assessment from Everest Group

ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad, a global provider of flexible work and human resources services, has been recognized as a Leader as part of Everest Group's US IT Contingent Workforce (Staffing) Provider Peak Matrix® Assessment 2021 . Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment conducted year-round tracking of 22 US contingent IT workforce providers, analyzing revenue, number of clients, recent staffing-related developments, portfolio coverage and level of offshoring.

Randstad US (PRNewsfoto/Randstad US)

Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® Assessment is a reliable, accurate and holistic analysis of service provider capabilities that uses seven key aspects to evaluate performance – vision and strategy; technology capabilities; delivery output-based solutions; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I); learning; upskilling and reskilling; and future investments. The assessment uses these performance indicators to segment Contingent Workforce Management and Managed Service Providers into categories of Leaders, Major Contenders, Aspirants and Star Performers.

"Randstad is proud to be recognized as a market leader by The Everest Group in all seven areas analyzed," said Graig Paglieri, CEO of Randstad Technologies Group. "With a continued commitment and investment in Equity, Diversity, Inclusion & Accessibility and upskilling, Randstad is committed to closing the talent gap that exists within the IT workforce."

The PEAK Matrix® Assessment identified Randstad as a leader due to its strong expertise in sourcing talent for emerging roles to curate a diverse pool of IT professionals.

Randstad's continued commitment to providing upskilling and reskilling services for diverse talent is demonstrated by several initiatives, including:

Partnerships with Udemy, Mindtools and other leading e-learning vendors to offer free courses to associates.

TRANSCEND program, which provides free skills training to diverse talent.

HIRE HOPE program, which provides career readiness training to women.

REVup Internship , which recruits diverse talent from colleges and universities. Randstad's program , which recruits diverse talent from colleges and universities.

In addition to its strength in hiring and skilling technical talent, Randstad was recognized for its significant investments in technology and data and analytics tools, rating highest of all workforce providers in the Innovation & Investment category. Randstad also tied for highest ratings in the Portfolio Mix, Vision & Strategy and Delivery Footprint categories.

ABOUT RANDSTAD

Randstad North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a €20.7 billion global provider of flexible work and human resources services. As a trusted human partner in the technology-driven world of talent, we combine the expertise and passion of our employees with some of the most innovative HR technologies on the market today to advance the careers and business success of our candidates and clients.

Randstad's North American operations comprise 5,700 associates and a deployed workforce of more than 86,000 in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to staffing and recruitment, Randstad offers outsourcing, consulting and workforce management solutions for generalist and specialist disciplines, including technology, engineering, accounting and finance, clinical and non-clinical healthcare, human resources, legal, life sciences, manufacturing and logistics, office and administration and sales and marketing. Global concepts available to North American client companies include RPO, MSP, integrated talent solutions, payrolling and independent contractor management and career transition services. Learn more at www.randstadusa.com or www.randstad.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Randstad US