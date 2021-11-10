U.S. Army, auto supplier DENSO partner in recruiting program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of the Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion and DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan, will sign an agreement at 1:00 pm on November 10th, 2021, to provide priority hiring status to qualified Soldiers participating in the Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) Program. The agreement is effective immediately.

At DENSO, it begins with people. (PRNewsFoto/Denso International)

The Executive Officer of the Great Lakes Army Recruiting Battalion, Major, Stefan K. Wilson and President of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility , Kevin Carson, who is a Navy veteran, will sign the PaYS agreement during a ceremony at DENSO's site, located at, 1 Denso Road, Battle Creek, MI 49037.

PaYS is a strategic partnership program between the Army and a cross section of U.S. corporations and public sector agencies. The Army wants to assist DENSO in Battle Creek with bringing highly qualified candidates into manufacturing, a field that offers rewarding long-term career prospects to people of many backgrounds and skillsets.

The Army now has more than 616 partner corporations and public sector agencies across the nation, including local partners such as General Motors, Quicken Loans, Spectrum Health, Michigan State Police, Kalamazoo Public Safety, and Aldevra.

Soldiers can apply to a variety positions at DENSO in Battle Creek, including production, skilled trades and engineering roles, among others. Review and apply at densocareers.com/battlecreek.

Soldiers who join DENSO will not only work for an employer committed to supporting military service members with resources such as the DENSO Veterans Network, but also join a team committed to growing their career. DENSO offers:

Competitive benefits, including medical, dental, vision and a matching 401k plan.

Bonus opportunities and guaranteed hours, with scheduled overtime in safe and clean environments.

Top-notch training on the latest manufacturing technologies and practices.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

-www.armypays.com-

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DENSO