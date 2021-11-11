WOODINVILLE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the long-awaited "wine village" project in Woodinville, WA moves closer to fruition, its name has officially changed from Farmstead to Harvest. This name shift has occurred not only to avoid any potential confusion with other Farmsteads in the western US, but also because "Harvest" better represents the project's unique vision and its location amid the agricultural and vintner atmosphere well-established in Woodinville.

The Yard at Harvest - the community's future gathering place

Introducing Harvest - a new mixed-use community in Woodinville, WA

Set on approximately 19.5 acres in the Hollywood district of Woodinville, Harvest will create a new community gathering place with a variety of mixed-use space. The development is comprised of fourteen separate developable parcels designated for a mix of hotel, residential, retail and commercial uses. To date, two of these parcels have sold and are committed for development, and nine are under contract.

Harvest will be anchored by The Somm. Hotel and Spa, a Marriott Autograph Collection

4-star boutique hotel, to be managed by Seattle-based Columbia Hospitality. Architecture is by Jensen Design Architects, Redmond, WA and The Somm. is owned and developed by Woodinville Hotel Partners, LLC, led by Kent Halvorson and Tom Vasilatos. With 165 well-appointed guest rooms and suites, The Somm. will also feature over 10,000 sq. ft. of wedding, banquet and corporate event space, a luxury spa, fitness facility, and extensive specialty retail and wine tasting space. A high-end restaurant and bar with a private dining room is also in the design, crowned by a 3,000 sq. ft. rooftop bar with spectacular views of the Sammamish River Valley and iconic Mount Rainier. The hotel is slated to begin construction June of 2022.

Adjacent to The Somm., and at the heart of Harvest is an area specially designated as a central retail gathering place with over 100,000 sq. ft. of leasable space over three levels of underground parking. Designed by the renowned Backen & Gillam Architects in conjunction with local firm Jensen Design Architects, this project has secured tenant interest and letters of intent on over 50% of the retail space. Projected tenants include multiple restaurants and wine tasting rooms by well-known names, as well as a brewery, distillery, boutique cheese and charcuterie stores, retail clothing, a florist, salon, and others. Jennifer Seversen, with CBRE, is handling the leasing.

Surrounding the retail parcel and The Somm. will be a variety of residential opportunities, both for sale and rental. The debut residential offering is River Run Woodinville, located on the Sammamish River and Burke-Gilman Trail. River Run currently plans to offer 32 paired townhomes, each with a two-car garage. These homes would include between three and five bedrooms, depending on the floorplan selected and range in size from about 1900 to nearly 3,000 sq. ft. The River Run plans are currently being finalized and submitted for city permitting and approval. The project is fully financed and is expected to begin construction in spring of 2022. Visit riverrunwoodinville.com for more information.

It is anticipated that additional residential development at Harvest will include a minimum of 70 townhomes and condominium flats and at least 200 high-end rental apartments. These apartments are expected to include an offering on five parcels from the highly-respected Trammell Crow Residential Company. With vertical construction slated for 2022, infrastructure work is already well underway, with the eastern roundabout on Route 202 nearly complete, and the internal road and utility work throughout Harvest is also in process.

The Harvest property was acquired in 2018 by Wood Mountain, LLC, a joint venture between Windward Real Estate Services of Kirkland, WA, Halvorson Family, Kirkland, WA and VP Companies, Inc. of Sun Valley Idaho. Principals Jim Tosti and David Hutchinson serve as Managing Members. By mid-2020, Wood Mountain had achieved a Development Agreement and an approved Binding Site Plan with the City of Woodinville. These two entitlements vested all of the commercial and residential uses outlined above.

Woodinville's Newest Destination

