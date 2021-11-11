Lingshan County Further Improves Service Enterprises and Continuously Optimizes Business Environment

LINGSHAN, China, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Lingshan County, Qinzhou City, Guangxi has implemented a series of measures, such as "cross-provincial application + package service", "one-stop services", "reduce process, time and cost" and "construction commencement upon land acquisition", so as to continuously improve the business environment and bring vitality into the market. During the 13th Five-Year Plan period, all kinds of market entities in the county increased by 73.8%, according to the Publicity Department of Lingshan County.

Lingshan has fully realized the approval of "Cross-provincial Application" without meeting by handling the "I want to start a company" package online. At present, 43,442 service items have been handled through "cross-regional handling". Integrating 1,503 items of government service items applied by 34 county-level departments, 16 comprehensive service windows have been set up, realizing 100% classified acceptance of government service items applied into "one-stop services".

Relying on the "one-stop services" platform launched by enterprises in Guangxi and processing all matters online system for Qinzhou enterprise comprehensive service, Lingshan County integrated the enterprise's establishment into 7 items and 2 links with the whole process completed in 0.5 working days. The simple cancellation of registration for market entities was implemented, and the cancellation announcement period was reduced from 45 days to 20 days. In the form of government subsidies, a full set of physical seals including official seal, special financial seal, special invoice seal, corporate seal and special contract seal and a set of electronic seals are presented to newly established enterprises, and tax UKEY is distributed to taxpayers free of charge.

Lingshan also took the lead in launching the pilot reform of "one integrated license" in the city, initiated the pilot reform of 13 industries such as catering and private kindergartens, and integrated multiple licenses into one Comprehensive License for Industries. On July 28 this year, Lingshan Lixiang Human Resources Co., Ltd. got the city's first Comprehensive License for Industries through going to only one window.

In addition, Lingshan has actively promoted the reform of the approval system for applying construction of social investment projects. For construction project owners who have not obtained the land use right but have a relatively clear subject, if they are determined to comply with the approval mode of "construction commencement upon land acquisition", the approval departments shall consider that the subject has obtained the land use right and carry out substantive review in advance. After the formal land use permit has been obtained for the construction project, the approval departments will convert the pre-approval opinions into formal approval documents, achieving the reform goal of "construction commencement upon land acquisition".

