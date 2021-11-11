Thinkific to Participate in TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, announces that CEO Greg Smith will present at the TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference held on November 15-17, 2021.

Mr. Smith will participate in an interactive virtual discussion on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 11:15 am ET. A live video webcast of the discussion will be available under the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active Creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

