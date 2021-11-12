Inspira to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Israel Virtual Conference

RA'ANANA, Israel, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, today announced that Joe Hayon, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Israel Virtual Conference.

Joe Hayon will present on November 15 at 2:30pm EST. He will be available for one-on-one meetings on the same day. To schedule a meeting, contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's investor relations page following the event.

About Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART device, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an "Artificial Lung" for deteriorating respiratory patients. The ART device designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient's need for mechanical ventilation. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

