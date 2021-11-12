SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NPTN, PTRS, LEVL, and OMP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN)

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $16.00 per share in cash for each share of NPTN common stock that they hold.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with OceanFirst Financial Corp. ("OceanFirst"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of PTRS common stock that they hold, representing implied consideration of $10.06 based upon OceanFirst's November 11, 2021 closing price of $22.25.

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LEVL) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with First Merchants Corporation ("First Merchants"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, LEVL shareholders will receive $10.17 in cash and 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock for each share of LEVL common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $40.90 based upon First Merchants' November 11, 2021 closing price of $42.88.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: OMP) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Crestwood Equity Partners LP ("Crestwood"). Under the terms of the agreement, OMP unitholders will receive 0.87 units of Crestwood common units for each unit of OMP they own.

