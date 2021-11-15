GRAND OPENING: Muskegon's First African American, Women-Owned Registered Investment Advisory Firm

MUSKEGON, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us as we celebrate Impactful Wealth Solutions' Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on 11/17/21 at 11:30am. Impactful Wealth Solutions is a newly Registered Investment Advisory firm in Muskegon, Michigan that is 100% African American and woman-owned.

Impactful Wealth Solutions is a financial planning focused firm offering Insurance, Retirement Plans, Investment Management and Tax Planning & Preparation Services. Our mission is simple: to make financial principles easy to apply and comprehend while helping our clients achieve financial independence. For nearly 20 years, we have provided our clients trusted counsel and valuable financial solutions to help them achieve their goals and realize their dreams. We pride ourselves in helping women win in their finances and assisting small businesses develop a solid financial plan that will increase profits year after year.

Transparency, Collaboration, Respect and Trust are the qualities owner, Tiffany Tippins believes every great advisor should possess and best describes how she works with her clients and runs her practice. Her career achievements encompass administering and managing employee benefits and retirement plans for several multimillion-dollar corporations and hospitals, self-publishing "Your Journey to Wealthy Living," and being recognized as one of the Top 25 Women in Business by the Dallas Business Journal just to name a few.

Before transitioning back to Muskegon where she was born and raised, Tiffany lived and worked in Dallas, TX where she first launched her RIA. She understood the importance of integrating tax into financial planning while working with Avantax Wealth Management. Today, she has grown her tax practice alongside her financial planning practice and teaches clients why every investment decision should be evaluated with taxes in mind.

In August of 2020, Tiffany was professionally recognized by the Dallas Business Journal as their featured "People On The Move" professional. And exactly one year later she continues to stay on the move by bring her talents back to West Michigan by launching her Small Business "Financial Readiness" Bootcamp on December 18, 2021.

Before we talk numbers, it is essential for us to get to know you. We want to understand your money mindset and what's most important to you. For more information on Impactful Wealth Solutions, contact us at (888) 828-7526 or visit us at www.impactfulsolutionsgroup.com.

#Financial Planning #Insurance #Investments #Taxes

