Yiren Digital to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 24, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) ("Yiren Digital" or the "Company"), a leading digital personal financial management platform in China, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 before U.S. market opens on Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on November 24, 2021 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on November 24, 2021).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

Please note the Conference ID number of 8382762.

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in information for the conference call, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID number.

Participants joining the conference call should dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until December 2, 2021:

International +61 2-8199-0299

U.S. +1 646-254-3697

Replay Access Code: 8382762

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.yirendai.com.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital is a digital personal financial management platform, and provides both wealth management and credit services. For its wealth management business, the Company targets China's mass affluent population and strives to provide customized wealth management services, with a combination of long-term and short-term targets as well as different types of investments. For its credit business, we provide an effective solution to address largely underserved individual borrower demand in China through online and offline channels. Yiren Digital's marketplace provides borrowers with quick and convenient access to consumer credit at competitive prices. For more information, please visit ir.Yirendai.com.

