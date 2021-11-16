ApexHealth Announces Provider Network Anchored by Atrium Health

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ApexHealth, a new Medicare Advantage plan in select counties in North Carolina and South Carolina, has announced that Atrium Health, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, will anchor its integrated network of providers and hospitals.

"The growing senior citizen population in the Carolinas trusts the medical expertise of Atrium Health to care for them and protect their health," said Michael Parkerson, chief managed health executive for Atrium Health. "It's important for our patients to have access to Medicare Advantage plans that focus on high levels of service. We welcome the opportunity to serve ApexHealth's members."

Every year, Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their health plan selections from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for coverage and benefits that begin Jan. 1 of the following year. Qualified Medicare beneficiaries living in North Carolina and South Carolina will be able to enroll in ApexHealth during the Annual Election Period.

"ApexHealth is committed to providing access to the best health care for our members," said Jon Cotton, president and CEO of ApexHealth. "ApexHealth is proud to have Atrium Health, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, as leading providers within our network to deliver compassionate, expert care to our members."

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, Atrium Health has locations throughout the Carolinas, offering care under the Atrium Health name in the greater Charlotte region and as Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in the Triad area of North Carolina, in and around the Winston-Salem area.

ApexHealth is a privately held company with a dedicated focus on providing high-quality Medicare Advantage plan options, with coverage starting on Jan. 1, 2022. Established in 2018, ApexHealth was founded by a group of individuals with over 20 years' collective experience acquired from owning and operating a premier managed care organization. ApexHealth goes beyond traditional customer service and will bring a true human connection to the member experience with personal assistants (ApexAssistants) to help navigate the health care world, eliminating unnecessary worries and complications.

ApexHealth is a Medicare Advantage plan enrolling members in select counties within North Carolina and South Carolina. Its mission is to optimize the health and well-being of the people it serves through a rooted commitment to quality, respect and compassion. With a focus on Medicare Advantage only, ApexHealth provides premier health care services and outcomes that exceed the expectations of those they serve.

Atrium Health is a nationally recognized leader in shaping health outcomes through innovative research, education and compassionate patient care. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Atrium Health is an integrated, nonprofit health system with more than 70,000 teammates serving patients at 38 hospitals and more than 1,400 care locations. It provides care under the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist name in the Winston-Salem, North Carolina, region, as well as Atrium Health Navicent and Floyd in Georgia and Alabama. Atrium Health is renowned for its top-ranked pediatric, cancer and heart care, as well as organ transplants, burn treatments and specialized musculoskeletal programs. A recognized leader in experiential medical education and groundbreaking research, Wake Forest School of Medicine is the academic core of the enterprise, including Wake Forest Innovations, which is advancing new medical technologies and biomedical discoveries. Atrium Health is also a leading-edge innovator in virtual care and mobile medicine, providing care close to home and in the home. Ranked nationally among U.S. News & World Report's Best Hospitals in eight pediatric specialties and for rehabilitation, Atrium Health has also received the American Hospital Association's Quest for Quality Prize and its 2021 Carolyn Boone Lewis Equity of Care Award, as well as the 2020 Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Health Equity Award for its efforts to reduce racial and ethnic disparities in care. With a commitment to every community it serves, Atrium Health seeks to improve health, elevate hope and advance healing – for all – providing more than $2 billion per year in free and uncompensated care and other community benefits.

