Dr. Ellen Albertson Releases ROCK YOUR MIDLIFE: 7 Steps to Transform Yourself and Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Ellen Albertson, The Midlife Whisperer™ releases her new book, ROCK YOUR MIDLIFE: 7 Steps to Transform Yourself and Make Your Next Chapter Your Best Chapter on November 16, 2021.

My goal is for women to become authentic, follow their hearts, and create something amazing that generates joy.

ROCK YOUR MIDLIFE is a much-needed guide to help women navigate and thrive through the transformation to midlife. Over 2 million U.S. women enter menopause annually, and more than 6 million women worldwide. Whether it's weight gain, sedentary living, depression, isolation, or midlife burnout, ROCK YOUR MIDLIFE provides solid and transformational tools and techniques to help women transform who they are and how they live.

Dr. Ellen says we can outsmart and change our brains. Scientists used to think that the brain did not change once we reached adulthood. We now know that the brain experiences neuroplasticity, which means our brain grows, changes and develops throughout our lifetime. Dr. Ellen suggests that midlife is the best time of life if you know the 7 steps to thrive:

Know yourself Love yourself Energize yourself Reprogram your brain Empower yourself Rehab your relationships Enlighten yourself

An alarming 1 in 8 women between 40 and 59 have depression according to the CDC. A U-shaped happiness curve shows that people across 132 countries are unhappiest at around 47-48. https://www.nber.org/papers/w26641 Dr. Ellen teaches women how to make the most of their upswing in health and wellness from getting more protein to recognizing when they need help for depression.

"I coach women how to shift their energetic vibration so they feel and look great and attract what they truly want," says Dr. Ellen. "My goal is for women to become authentic, follow their hearts, and create something amazing in their lives that generates joy and vivacity."

Body image is Dr. Ellen's area of published research. She says the fastest way to reverse body dissatisfaction and change body image isn't changing your body or mind, it's practicing self-compassion. Link to her research: https://self-compassion.org/wp-content/uploads/publications/AlbertsonBodyImage.pdf

About Dr. Ellen, The Midlife Whisperer™

Dr. Ellen is a psychologist, registered dietician, national board-certified health and wellness coach, Reiki master, and Mindful Self-compassion teacher. She helps women transform themselves so they have the energy, confidence and clarity to make their best chapter their best chapter. An author, inspirational speaker and expert on women's wellbeing, Dr. Ellen has appeared on Extra, the Food Network and NBC World News and has been quoted in Psychology Today, Eating Well and USA Today. She has written five books and articles for SELF, Better Homes & Gardens and Good Housekeeping. Dr. Ellen brings over 25 years of counseling, coaching and healing experience to her holistic practice and transformational work. She lives on the Champlain Islands of Vermont with her high-tech, raw-food loving partner, Ken and her tree-climbing Border Collie, Rosie. For more information, visit: https://drellenalbertson.com

