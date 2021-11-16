Hibbett And Nike Support Her Sole Campaign Contributes $100,000 To Schools In Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina & Oklahoma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- November 16, 2021; Hibbett, Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB), a Birmingham based premium footwear and athleisure retailer with more than 1,000 Hibbett Sports and City Gear stores nationwide, today announced that in partnership with Nike, it has awarded ten high school girls' basketball programs $10,000 each as part of the Support Her Sole campaign. The ten high school basketball teams were selected from five states including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina and Oklahoma.

Hibbett & Nike Support Her Sole Campaign Gives $100,000 to 10 High Schools. Photo courtesy: Hibbett

"We just want to be recognized, which is why we love that somebody chose us for this Support Her Sole award."

"We could not be prouder to partner with Nike to award Support Her Sole donations to these ten teams," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "We hope the funds help make a difference for these students so they can pursue their dreams in education and athletics and compete at the highest level in the upcoming season."

Ten schools were chosen to each receive a $10,000 grant to support their women's basketball programs in a variety of ways from shoes to equipment to travel and more. The $100,000 in donations were made in partnership with Nike as part of the Support Her Sole initiative that launched earlier this year to inspire and empower Gen Z girls and Millenial women to knock down boundaries and showcase the power that comes from education and athletics. Hibbett and Nike surprised each school with the donation during check presentations last week. As a steward of the communities they serve, Hibbett regularly conducts outreach to schools in local neighborhoods served by Hibbett and City Gear.

Fulton High School in Hickman, Kentucky is home to the Fulton County Lady Pilots basketball team, a small school selected for the Support Her Sole grant. "Participating in sports builds your confidence and you have to work hard to score points or earn that award for all-academic team or all district team," said Ellen Murphy, Principal, Fulton County High School. "The relationships you build with your teachers, coaches, students and community, that's what makes us unique and why the Support Her Sole donation is about so much more than the funds."

Another grant recipient is South Cobb High School in Austell, Georgia, home of the Lady Eagles. "Girls become part of a team and you see their whole attitude change and it teaches them that somebody is there for them that doesn't give up on them; then they see that it's more than basketball," said Lasonia White, Lady Eagles, Head Coach. "The team is full of standout young ladies who've worked together to build back better and the biggest thing is that we just want to be recognized, which is why we love that somebody chose us for this Support Her Sole award. It makes us feel like we must be doing something right."

To learn more about Hibbett philanthropic programs visit: https://www.hibbett.com/hibbett-city-gear-giveback-programs.html

