More than Three in Five US Consumers Would Consider Buying a Home at Auction, According to New ServiceLink Survey

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the expiration of the foreclosure moratorium, more homes are expected to hit the auction market in the coming year – creating an additional option for consumers to purchase property, particularly while supply in the market is tight. ServiceLink , part of the FNF family of companies and the nation's premier provider of tech-enabled mortgage services, today unveiled data from a recent survey that shows a majority of consumers are open to achieving homeownership through options like auction.

More than 3,000 U.S. consumers weighed in on where they believe the housing market is headed in 2022 and their attitudes toward purchasing a home at auction in a recent survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll on behalf of ServiceLink.

Key findings from the survey include:

Willingness: Despite the opportunity for greater awareness, consumers are open to buying homes at auction.

Motivation: Price and speed are driving factors for consumers when considering buying a home at auction.

Market Outlook: Consumers anticipate the real estate market will continue to be competitive for potential homebuyers in 2022.

"It's not surprising that millennials are pursuing new opportunities to achieve homeownership, particularly in the current real estate market where they are facing challenges due to high prices and low supply," said Miriam Moore, president of default services at ServiceLink. "We expect that more auction properties will hit the market next year through foreclosure and buying homes at auction will become more mainstream as consumers look to buy quickly and at competitive pricing."

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of ServiceLink from October 25-27, 2021 among 3,058 U.S. adults ages 18 and older. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact servicelink@missionnorth.com.

About ServiceLink

ServiceLink is the nation's premier provider of digital mortgage services to the mortgage and finance industries. ServiceLink leads the way by delivering best-in-class technologies, a full product suite of services and proven experience, built on a foundation of quality, compliance and service excellence. ServiceLink provides valuation, title and closing, and flood services to mortgage originators; and default valuation, integrated default title services, vendor invoicing and claims audit services, as well as field services and auction services to mortgage servicers. ServiceLink helps clients in the lending industry and beyond achieve their strategic goals, realize greater efficiencies, and better serve their customers. For more information about ServiceLink, please visit svclnk.com.

