Resonetics Announces Acquisition of Hudson Medical Innovations

NASHUA, N.H., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Resonetics announced today that it has acquired Hudson Medical Innovations (Hudson), a leading manufacturer of microfluidics, point-of-care diagnostics (including application of reagents), biosensors, and advanced wound care devices, from Preco, Inc. Hudson was founded in 2012 and is based in Hudson, Wisconsin. The company's responsive prototyping capabilities and proprietary, automated equipment has helped to establish a reputation as a supplier that supports customers with precise products from development to high-volume production.

"Hudson Medical Innovations is utilizing many of the same principles that have driven Resonetics' growth: a focus on the customer, innovative problem solving, and purpose-built equipment to scale production efficiently," said Tom Burns, President and CEO of Resonetics. "The Hudson team has established a great position serving leading customers in very exciting high-growth markets, expanding the breadth and diversity of Resonetics."

Hudson is Resonetics' tenth acquisition in the past five years and continues to build upon the company's leading position in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences. Resonetics has over 1,600 employees that operate out of 13 sites located in key medical technology markets with facilities totaling more than 600,000 square feet.

About Resonetics

Founded in 1987, Resonetics is a pioneer in advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions for the life sciences industry. Resonetics is a leader in laser processing, centerless grinding, nitinol processing, thin-wall stainless steel and precious metal tubing, photochemical machining, metal fabrication, and fiber optic sensors. With nine Lightspeed Application Development Labs located strategically to serve medical device companies around the world, Resonetics is built on a foundation of quality, speed, and innovation to deliver best-in-class value with a customer-centric approach. The company is ISO 13485:2016 certified with facilities in the United States, Costa Rica, Israel, Switzerland, and Canada. Resonetics is owned by Regatta Medical, a portfolio company of GTCR. Learn more at www.resonetics.com.

About GTCR and Regatta Medical

Founded in 1980, GTCR is a leading private equity firm focused on investing in growth companies in the Growth Business Services, Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Healthcare, and Financial Services & Technology Industries. The Chicago-based firm pioneered The Leaders Strategy™ – finding and partnering with management leaders in core domains to identify, acquire and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and organic growth. Since its inception, GTCR has invested more than $20 billion in over 250 companies. For more information, please visit www.gtcr.com. Regatta Medical was formed in April 2017 as a partnership between Robert "Chip" Hance, Mark Weishaar, and GTCR. Regatta Medical's mission is to build a leading company in the medical device industry by acquiring outstanding medical device products and services businesses. For more information about Regatta Medical, please visit www.regattamedical.com.

