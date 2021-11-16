SBFA Launches Industry Certification for Small Business Finance Providers

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Small Business Finance Association (SFBA) today launched a new certification for the small business finance industry. The Certified Small Business Finance Professional (CSBFP) program will bring education and accountability to all providers of alternative finance products. The certification will require applicants complete a four-section training course, abide by industry best practices, provide industry references, pass an exam and be subject to a background check. The certification will also require applicants to complete continuing education classes every two years.

"This certification is a message to our customers that we want them to feel confident they are being offered fair capital options from responsible lenders," said Steve Denis, the executive director of SBFA. "There are countless companies offering a proliferation of products and services and we believe it's business owners deserve the comfort of knowing they are working with a certified professional."

The certification will require applicants to complete a course centered on understanding products, laws governing the industry and compliance. The certification exam will focus on testing applicants' ability to understand key concepts and best practices. Those who become certified will be allowed to use CSBFP branding in their marketing materials, have access to key regulatory updates and gain entry to a networking platform that will allow them to connect to industry and legal professionals.

"Our goal is to offer a fully immersive experience for certified professionals. We don't simply want to give them a stamp but provide them a way to connect, learn and grow beyond the initial education process. It's in the interest of our industry to offer best-in-class professionals, but more importantly, it's in the interest of better serving our small business customers," said Denis.

The certification is open to anyone working in the alternative small business finance industry. Interested professionals can learn more at www.csbfp.org or www.sbfassociation.org .

View original content:

SOURCE Small Business Finance Association