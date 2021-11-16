TreeHouse Foods Publishes Annual Environmental, Social & Governance Report

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) ("TreeHouse" or "the Company") published its 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report, which highlights its fiscal year 2020 performance and the Company's progress around environmental sustainability in the areas of energy intensity, water intensity and landfill diversion. The report also details how TreeHouse's holistic approach to environmental stewardship, stakeholder value creation and enterprise governance is positioning the Company for success.

"We've made solid progress around ESG, and we remain committed to making the right decisions to support our communities and address the environmental and societal challenges around us," said Steve Oakland, Chief Executive Officer and President. "I'm also excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for TreeHouse to make a difference and to drive change, particularly in our focus areas of diversity, equity and inclusion, responsible sourcing, and sustainable packaging."

TreeHouse reported its 2020 performance, which demonstrates progress as it relates to environmental sustainability for its North America manufacturing facilities in the following areas:

Energy intensity (kWh/lb) decreased by 3.4% from 2016 to 2020

Water intensity (gal/lb) decreased by 3.8% from 2016 to 2020

Landfill diversion rate was 79% in 2020 with 37% of facilities being Zero-Waste-to-Landfill

The Company has also identified three areas of focus to enhance their ESG strategy and goals as they work toward Agenda 2025:

Diversity, equity and inclusion –new strategies and programs focused on enhancing diversity, equity and inclusion across the organization are being developed

Responsible sourcing – efforts are underway to create a new responsible sourcing policy and to assess supply chain performance

Sustainable packaging – audits and assessments are being conducted to identify opportunities to add sustainable options

For more information, visit https://www.treehousefoods.com/esg/esg-overview/default.aspx. The 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report is available at https://www.treehousefoods.com/esg/2021-esg-report/default.aspx.

ABOUT TREEHOUSE FOODS

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of private label foods and beverages in North America. We operate in 29 product categories across two divisions and have approximately 40 production facilities across North America and Italy. Across our diverse portfolio, we have a private label leadership position in many categories and offer a range of better-for-you and nutritional solutions, such as items considered to be organic, or gluten-free, across nearly every category. Our purpose is to make high quality food and beverages affordable to all. Our mission is to create value as our customers' preferred manufacturing and distribution partner, providing thought leadership, superior innovation, and a relentless focus on execution.

Additional information, including TreeHouse's most recent statements on Forms 10-Q and 10-K, may be found at TreeHouse's website, http://www.treehousefoods.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and other information are based on our beliefs, as well as assumptions made by us, using information currently available. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect," "intend," "plan," "should," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, or intended. We do not intend to update these forward-looking statements following the date of this press release.

Such forward-looking statements, because they relate to future events, are by their very nature subject to many important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other public statements we make. Such factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on our business, suppliers, consumers, customers and employees; the success of our growth, reinvestment, and restructuring programs, our level of indebtedness and related obligations; disruptions in the financial markets; interest rates; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; customer concentration and consolidation; raw material and commodity costs; competition; disruptions or inefficiencies in our supply chain and/or operations, including from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak; our ability to continue to make acquisitions in accordance with our business strategy or effectively manage the growth from acquisitions; changes and developments affecting our industry, including consumer preferences; the outcome of litigation and regulatory proceedings to which we may be a party; product recalls; changes in laws and regulations applicable to us; disruptions in or failures of our information technology systems; costs associated with shareholder activism, labor strikes or work stoppages; and other risks that are set forth in the Risk Factors section, the Legal Proceedings section, the Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section, and other sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made when evaluating the information presented in this press release. TreeHouse expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto, or any other change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

View original content:

SOURCE TreeHouse Foods, Inc.