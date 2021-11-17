Kim Lapcewich Joins Evolution Capital Partners as Partner

CLEVELAND, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners LLC ("Evolution") announced today that Kim Lapcewich has joined the firm as a partner. As an accomplished senior human resources executive, she brings extensive experience delivering strategic human resources solutions paired with sound business acumen for Fortune 500 companies and the ability to curate those solutions for small business owners.

"Kim brings deep expertise across HR, organizational design, change management, leadership development, program design, succession planning and facilitation, and coaching," said Jeffrey Kadlic, Evolution's founding partner. "Her strong background as a trusted advisor to executive leadership, as well as her innate ability to champion innovative transformation and organizational performance, will greatly enhance our growing team and accelerate the growth of our portfolio companies."

Prior to joining Evolution, Kim was the senior director of human resources for Moen and also held positions at KeyBank and United Airlines. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and holds certifications in organizational design, change management and Myers Briggs. She has been a featured speaker on performance management, employee culture, talent lifecycle and succession planning. In her free time, she is a refugee and immigration mentor for the state of Wisconsin.

About Evolution Capital Partners

Evolution Capital Partners is a small-business private equity fund that invests capital nationwide in growing micro-market companies. Since 2005, Evolution has specialized in helping entrepreneurial businesses transform into professionally run organizations by providing a strong foundation for profitable growth through its Five Fundamental methodology. As a team of investors, partners and employees, our primary passion and motivation is to inspire entrepreneurs and their small businesses to grow and thrive under any economic circumstances. www.evolutioncapitalpartners.com

