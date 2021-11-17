PJET Adds Electric Vehicles To University Campus Student Living Brick-And-Mortar Pilot

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (USOTC: PJET) ("PJET") today announced the company is adding an electric vehicle pilot to its existing brick-and-mortar student housing pilot.

PJET recently introduced a new business focus delivering technology solutions to improve the student living experience.

The PEJT student living technology solution is centered on a Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) App. The development of the App is complete, and the App is now undergoing an internal quality review. The App is expected to launch in production before the end of the year.

PJET is building a brick-and-mortar component of its business to physically trial and prove parameters for its technology solutions. The company has reached terms to fund and build a student housing residential building in Texas that will support a small private university with an enrollment of approximately 1200 students.

Today, PJET announces that it will add an EV pilot to its brick-and-mortar pilot. PJET has ordered ten electric scooters that will deployed for use on the same campus with a mobile app to access the scooters. PJET will use the pilot to generate data for a more comprehensive technology solution that can be scaled to any university.

21 million U.S. college students are estimated to have over $376 billion in spending power. In 2020, students spent $39 billion on food alone. Annual student spending on clothes and accessories is estimated at $67 billion. Universities themselves spend approximately $1 billion annually advertising to the university student demographic.

See College Student Spending Habits For 2021 to learn more.

PJET's Student Housing App design includes an artificial intelligence engine intended to integrate a network of businesses addressing the student living ecosystem.

Visit the company's new website periodically to look for the latest updates

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

