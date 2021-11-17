Plaintiff represented by Wiley Walsh, P.C. files suit against the United States Army alleging retaliation for complaining of sex discrimination

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, 2021, Mr. Jermaine Irby filed suit against the U.S. Army alleging retaliation for filing a sex discrimination complaint in 2015.

"I hope my lawsuit proves that the Army is subject to the same laws that everyone else is and that no employer can retaliate against an employee who complains of discrimination," Mr. Irby said.

According to the complaint, in 2013, Mr. Irby started working for the Army's Sexual Harassment Assault Response Program, which is also known as SHARP. He was promoted shortly after that to an instructor/trainer position.

In 2015, Mr. Irby filed a sex discrimination complaint against his supervisor Jeffrey Gorres. That complaint resulted in a settlement where Mr. Gorres was required to attend training on communication issues.

Since then, according to the complaint, Mr. Gorres has retaliated against Mr. Irby in several ways. For example, in 2018, despite not having been Mr. Irby's supervisor for approximately two years, Mr. Gorres inserted himself into a complaint against Mr. Irby and expressly brought up Mr. Irby's prior EEO complaint in explaining how Mr. Irby created a hostile environment.

In 2019, according to the complaint, Mr. Gorres ensured that Mr. Irby was denied necessary credentials he needed to do his job as a SHARP trainer. These denied credentials forced Mr. Irby to have to find other employment outside of SHARP.

In September 2019, Mr. Irby requested an EEO hearing with the Army. To date, no Administrative Law Judge has been assigned to the case. Therefore, Mr. Irby has exercised his right to file a lawsuit in federal court.

Mr. Irby is represented by Colin Walsh and Jairo Castellanos of Wiley Walsh, P.C. Colin Walsh is a board certified specialist in labor and employment law.

