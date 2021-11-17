QuestEx Gold & Copper commences trading on the OTCQX Best Market under symbol CLASF

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. (TSXV: QEX) (OTCQX: CLASF) ("QuestEx" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol CLASF, effective November 17, 2021. QuestEx's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol QEX.

The OTCQX Best Market, the highest market tier of OTC Markets, is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Upgrading to the OTCQX Best Market is anticipated to provide improved liquidity, an enhanced trading experience for current and potential U.S. inve3stors and exposes the Company to a broader market.

Joe Mullin, QuestEx's CEO comments: "U.S. based retail and institutional investors have always been a valued part of the QuestEx investor base. Our graduation to the top tier OTCQX market is a key step in advancing our commitment to our U.S. investors and the U.S. market by providing investors with easier access to QuestEx securities as well as the Company having heightened visibility."

Securities Law USA, PLLC acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor.

About QuestEx

QuestEx Gold & Copper Ltd. is exploring for gold and copper with a focus on the Golden Triangle and Toodoggone areas of British Columbia, Canada. It has 100% ownership of one of the largest portfolios of mineral tenures in British Columbia's metal-rich Golden Triangle. The portfolio includes the 312 square kilometre KSP property, which is surrounded by some of the most important past and current mining and development projects in British Columbia (e.g. Eskay Creek, Snip, Brucejack, KSM, Johnny Mountain); QuestEx intends to release a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate for the Inel gold system, located on the KSP property, in 2022. In the northern corner of the Golden Triangle in the Red Chris mining district QuestEx's portfolio includes the Castle property, a porphyry copper-gold project located adjacent to Newmont's Tatogga property, and along trend of the Saddle North porphyry copper-gold deposit (>10 million ounces gold, in all categories). Other properties include North ROK, Coyote, and Kingpin in the Golden Triangle, Sofia in the Toodoggone district, and Heart Peaks and Hit in other strategic districts within British Columbia. These assets are being advanced by a newly assembled technical and management team with experience in exploration, permitting and discovery.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The OTC Markets Group enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empowers companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

